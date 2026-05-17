Man killed in early morning Etobicoke stabbing, suspect in custody

A man in his 30s is dead following an early morning stabbing in Etobicoke.

Toronto police were called to an apartment building on Kendleton Drive in the Kipling Avenue and Albion Road area around midnight.

Investigators found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they have arrested a suspect at the scene. There was no immediate word on what charges they may be facing.