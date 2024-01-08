Rollover crash on Hwy. 401 in Whitby sends driver to hospital

Highway 401 rollover
A driver was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 401 in Whitby. Photo: Ontario Provincial Police

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 8, 2024 7:04 am.

A driver was taken to hospital following an early morning rollover crash on Highway 401 in Durham Region.

Emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of the highway west of Thickson Road in Whitby around 4 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say it was a single-vehicle crash. The driver was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos from police appear to show a vehicle resting on its side on the shoulder of the highway.

The right lane of the westbound 401 was blocked through the area but reopened just before 7 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought
Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to Pharmacy Avenue south of Sheppard Avenue East around 12:30 a.m....

39m ago

Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators
Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators

Toronto's police chief is apologizing for the actions of one of his officers during a demonstration that took place on a bridge in north Toronto this past weekend. Chief Myron Demkiw issued a statement...

10h ago

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupt mayor's free skating event at City Hall
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupt mayor's free skating event at City Hall

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupted a free skate event hosted by Mayor Olivia Chow on Sunday afternoon at Nathan Phillips Square. The mayor had just started to address the crowd who had gathered...

12h ago

'Oppenheimer' dominates Golden Globes, 'Poor Things' upsets 'Barbie' in comedy
'Oppenheimer' dominates Golden Globes, 'Poor Things' upsets 'Barbie' in comedy

Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic “Oppenheimer” dominated the 81st Golden Globes, winning five awards including best drama, while Yorgos Lanthimos' Frankenstein riff “Poor Things” pulled off...

7h ago

Top Stories

Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought
Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to Pharmacy Avenue south of Sheppard Avenue East around 12:30 a.m....

39m ago

Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators
Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators

Toronto's police chief is apologizing for the actions of one of his officers during a demonstration that took place on a bridge in north Toronto this past weekend. Chief Myron Demkiw issued a statement...

10h ago

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupt mayor's free skating event at City Hall
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupt mayor's free skating event at City Hall

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupted a free skate event hosted by Mayor Olivia Chow on Sunday afternoon at Nathan Phillips Square. The mayor had just started to address the crowd who had gathered...

12h ago

'Oppenheimer' dominates Golden Globes, 'Poor Things' upsets 'Barbie' in comedy
'Oppenheimer' dominates Golden Globes, 'Poor Things' upsets 'Barbie' in comedy

Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic “Oppenheimer” dominated the 81st Golden Globes, winning five awards including best drama, while Yorgos Lanthimos' Frankenstein riff “Poor Things” pulled off...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event

A planned new year skating party celebration with Mayor Olivia Chow was interrupted by Palestinian protesters calling for a ceasefire.

12h ago

2:39
A second life for Christmas trees
A second life for Christmas trees

One conservation group is helping Christmas trees reclaim some former glory by collecting and using them for nature restoration. David Zura explains.
2:42
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air

A terrifying ordeal on board an Alaska Airlines flight when a chunk of its cabin ripped off mid-air. Caryn Ceolin with the dramatic moment part of a Boeing 737 blew out, leaving a gaping hole.

0:24
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery

Video obtained by CityNews shows at least three people smashing display cases at Azadi Jewellery and stuffing merchandise into bags before fleeing the scene
2:23
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA

Lake effect snow and strong winds will move across the GTA overnight. While the city is prepping roads, it's welcome news for ski resorts who’ve been dealing with a lack of snow this season. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos