Rollover crash on Hwy. 401 in Whitby sends driver to hospital

A driver was taken to hospital following an early morning rollover crash on Highway 401 in Durham Region.

Emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of the highway west of Thickson Road in Whitby around 4 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say it was a single-vehicle crash. The driver was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos from police appear to show a vehicle resting on its side on the shoulder of the highway.

The right lane of the westbound 401 was blocked through the area but reopened just before 7 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.