A Cambodian critic is charged with defamation over comments on Facebook

By Sopheng Cheang, The Associated Press

Posted January 8, 2024 6:36 am.

Last Updated January 8, 2024 6:42 am.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — An outspoken critic of Cambodia’s government who was badly hurt by assailants four months ago has been arrested on a defamation complaint brought by a Cabinet member for comments he posted on Facebook.

The complaint filed by Minister of Labor and Vocational Training Heng Sour against Ny Nak drew sharp criticism from Human Rights Watch, which said it showed that the government of Prime Minister Hun Manet is as repressive as the one that preceded it. Hun Manet in August succeeded his father Hun Sen, who tolerated little opposition while he was in power for 38 years.

Phil Robertson, Human Rights Watch’s deputy Asia director, said that Hun Manet “is following closely in the footsteps of his father in restricting the rights to express opinions, join independent organizations, and hold peaceful public protests, and he is suppressing news of these actions by attacking the few remaining independent media outlets operating in the country.”

He said that Ny Nak “has done nothing that he should be arrested for” and called for his release.

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Friday ordered Ny Nak held on charges of incitement and defamation, after the labor minister filed a criminal complaint against him for comments he posted on Facebook in December last year.

His post questioned the government’s decision to hand over some 91 hectares (225 acres) of land in the southern province of Kampot province to an individual he named only as Heng Sour, who a local newspaper later said was the minister.

If convicted on both charges, Ny Nak could face up to five years in prison.

The Labor Ministry said the named individual was not the minister and asked that Ny Nak retract the post because it contained incorrect information, but Ny Nak refused.

A statement from the court issued after his jailing said that by refusing to issue a retraction, Ny Nak showed malicious intent, which justified charging and holding him in pre-trial detention.

Ny Nak, who is an agricultural expert and entrepreneur as well as a social commentator, has gotten in trouble before for his posts. He has more than 400,000 followers.

In September, he criticized Agriculture Minister Dith Tina, especially on rice prices. Shortly after, he was beaten with metal batons by a group of men in black clothing wearing motorcycle helmets who forced his motorcycle off the road.

He had previously been sentenced in August 2021 to 18 months in prison on charges of incitement after making a satirical post criticizing then-Prime Minister Hun Sen’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Labor Ministry spokesperson Sun Mesa said on his Facebook page that Ny Nak has the right to speak out on social media, but Heng Sour also has the right to respond by suing him. He accused Ny Nak of violating others’ rights by posting untrue information for the purpose aof getting attention to promote himself and his own interests.

——

Associated Press writer Grant Peck in Bangkok contributed to this report.

Sopheng Cheang, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought
Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to Pharmacy Avenue south of Sheppard Avenue East around 12:30 a.m....

43m ago

Rollover crash on Hwy. 401 in Whitby sends driver to hospital
Rollover crash on Hwy. 401 in Whitby sends driver to hospital

A driver was taken to hospital following an early morning rollover crash on Highway 401 in Durham Region. Emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of the highway west of Thickson Road in Whitby...

16m ago

Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators
Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators

Toronto's police chief is apologizing for the actions of one of his officers during a demonstration that took place on a bridge in north Toronto this past weekend. Chief Myron Demkiw issued a statement...

10h ago

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupt mayor's free skating event at City Hall
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupt mayor's free skating event at City Hall

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupted a free skate event hosted by Mayor Olivia Chow on Sunday afternoon at Nathan Phillips Square. The mayor had just started to address the crowd who had gathered...

12h ago

Top Stories

Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought
Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to Pharmacy Avenue south of Sheppard Avenue East around 12:30 a.m....

43m ago

Rollover crash on Hwy. 401 in Whitby sends driver to hospital
Rollover crash on Hwy. 401 in Whitby sends driver to hospital

A driver was taken to hospital following an early morning rollover crash on Highway 401 in Durham Region. Emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of the highway west of Thickson Road in Whitby...

16m ago

Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators
Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators

Toronto's police chief is apologizing for the actions of one of his officers during a demonstration that took place on a bridge in north Toronto this past weekend. Chief Myron Demkiw issued a statement...

10h ago

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupt mayor's free skating event at City Hall
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupt mayor's free skating event at City Hall

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupted a free skate event hosted by Mayor Olivia Chow on Sunday afternoon at Nathan Phillips Square. The mayor had just started to address the crowd who had gathered...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event

A planned new year skating party celebration with Mayor Olivia Chow was interrupted by Palestinian protesters calling for a ceasefire.

12h ago

2:39
A second life for Christmas trees
A second life for Christmas trees

One conservation group is helping Christmas trees reclaim some former glory by collecting and using them for nature restoration. David Zura explains.
2:42
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air

A terrifying ordeal on board an Alaska Airlines flight when a chunk of its cabin ripped off mid-air. Caryn Ceolin with the dramatic moment part of a Boeing 737 blew out, leaving a gaping hole.

0:24
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery

Video obtained by CityNews shows at least three people smashing display cases at Azadi Jewellery and stuffing merchandise into bags before fleeing the scene
2:23
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA

Lake effect snow and strong winds will move across the GTA overnight. While the city is prepping roads, it's welcome news for ski resorts who’ve been dealing with a lack of snow this season. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos