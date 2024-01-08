Maple Leafs to sign William Nylander to 8-year contract extension: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs are closing in on an eight-year, $92 million contract extension with star winger William Nylander, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Monday.

Friedman reports the contract includes a full no-moment clause throughout the deal.

The contract — which begins next season — would carry an AAV of $11.5 million and is the largest contract in Maple Leafs history by total value.

The 27-year-old, who would have become an unrestricted free agent this summer, bet on himself this year and it paid off in a big way. He opened the season with a 17-game point streak and is among the top 10 in league scoring with 54 points in 37 games.

After Saturday’s win over the San Jose Sharks, Nylander was asked about the prospect of signing a long-term deal with the Maple Leafs.

“That would be a dream to stay here. I mean, to play for such an organization. And I call Toronto home. So I think that’d be a very special feeling,” he said.

Nylander’s previous contract was a six-year, $45 million deal signed after a negotiation that cost him the opening two months of the 2018-19 season.

With Nylander and Auston Matthews now under new contract, half of the team’s “Core Four” are signed long-term. The other two stars, Mitch Marner and John Tavares, are eligible for new contracts on July 1.

The Leafs selected Nylander eighth overall in the 2014 NHL Draft. He had a career-high 87 points (40 goals, 47 assists) last season.