Non-profit connecting refugees to homeowners offering up spare rooms

Refugee Housing Canada is pairing refugees in need of housing with homeowners who have rooms to spare. Videographer Audra Brown with how the program is offering safe and secure homes during their transition to life in Canada.

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 9, 2024 3:04 pm.

A non-profit is working to connect homeowners who have extra space available with newly-arrived refugees.

“It’s best for them to get a good start when they come to this country. And because pretty much we’re supposed to do this, we’re supposed to help one another,” said Mary Lou Lofranco.

Lofranco is one of several homeowners who have signed up to help refugees who need a place to live through Refugee Housing Canada, an initiative aimed at providing refugees with a safe and secure home during their transition to life in Canada,

“A minimum of a one month commitment, we recommend 3 to 6 months,” said Nikolai Myhre with Refugee Housing Canada.

“We are fully aware that there is a housing crisis in Toronto in Canada, more broadly and it’s proportionately affecting people who have fled to Canada seeking refuge,” Latoya Nugent, with Rainbow Railroad.

Rainbow Railroad helps 2SLGBTQ+ people escape state-sponsored violence. Nugent said they are very supportive of this program, which they say is a solution that benefits both parties as rent is still charged.

“It would be in the region of 500 to $1500 per month depending on the amenities that are available,” said Nugent about the cost of the program to refugees.

Affordable housing can be a challenge for refugees. Some churches and organizations have been forced to step up in the meantime so asylum seekers who just arrived in Canada aren’t forced to sleep on the streets.

The goal of this program is to connect refugees with homeowners who have spare rooms in their homes and are willing to rent for below market prices.

With safety in mind, both sides are vetted before a match is made.

“And I’m not nervous about that at all. The refugees are coming through settlement services and if there are any really big issues with the individual, the settlement services people, I’m confident would, would flag that,” said Lofranco.

Myhre said there are currently 400 refugee partners waiting to be paired with host families currently.

“We need far more hosts to sign up for the service. As many can probably imagine, the demand for housing, there’s no shortage in that regard,” said Myhre.

If you have a home and would be willing to accommodate, you can head to their website for more information.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests
Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over what they say is a lack of support provided to officers amid ongoing demonstrations in the city. CityNews has obtained a memo sent by the Toronto...

2h ago

GTA bracing for slushy afternoon drive as snow transitions to rain
GTA bracing for slushy afternoon drive as snow transitions to rain

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is getting hit with a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school...

updated

1h ago

Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses
Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses

Police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect vehicle in a fatal Mississauga nightclub shooting and confirm that the young woman killed was an innocent bystander. In an update on Tuesday...

updated

1h ago

Man charged for brandishing Taser in Oshawa Tim Hortons
Man charged for brandishing Taser in Oshawa Tim Hortons

Anyone looking for a double-double at an Oshawa Tim Hortons found nothing but trouble after a man allegedly armed with a Taser forced patrons to flee the coffee shop last Saturday. Durham regional police...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests
Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over what they say is a lack of support provided to officers amid ongoing demonstrations in the city. CityNews has obtained a memo sent by the Toronto...

2h ago

GTA bracing for slushy afternoon drive as snow transitions to rain
GTA bracing for slushy afternoon drive as snow transitions to rain

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is getting hit with a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school...

updated

1h ago

Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses
Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses

Police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect vehicle in a fatal Mississauga nightclub shooting and confirm that the young woman killed was an innocent bystander. In an update on Tuesday...

updated

1h ago

Man charged for brandishing Taser in Oshawa Tim Hortons
Man charged for brandishing Taser in Oshawa Tim Hortons

Anyone looking for a double-double at an Oshawa Tim Hortons found nothing but trouble after a man allegedly armed with a Taser forced patrons to flee the coffee shop last Saturday. Durham regional police...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

6:33
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm

As the GTA contends with a powerful winter storm, the OPP are reminding motorists to use caution on the roads amid the slippery conditions. Faiza Amin reports.

2h ago

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises. Dilshad Burman with what you need to know about this type of eviction notice.

20h ago

2:05
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?

Weather alerts are scattered across much of southern Ontario as a mix of rain and snow will greatly impact Tuesday's commute. By the end of the day, it could be large amounts of rain, but we're also tracking another system that could develop midweek.

20h ago

3:09
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site

Construction has been halted in an east end neighbourhood after human remains at least 500-years-old have been unearthed. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the what's believed to be an ancient Indigenous burial ground.

20h ago

3:28
Gen Z bringing their parents to job interviews
Gen Z bringing their parents to job interviews

Some members of Gen Z are being called "unprepared" for the working world. Plus, America's moon mission hits a snag, and the world's cheesiest pizza could plug your arteries. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

20h ago

More Videos