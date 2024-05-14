Frito Lay Canada recalls Sunchips and Munchies due to possible salmonella

The recall affects all sizes of Sunchips Harvest Cheddar Flavoured Multigrain Snacks, and of Munchies Original Snack Mix.

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 14, 2024 5:31 am.

Frito Lay Canada is recalling two of its most popular snacks due to a risk of salmonella contamination.

The recall affects all sizes of Sunchips Harvest Cheddar Flavoured Multigrain Snacks and of Munchies Original Snack Mix.

Frito Lay says this voluntary action stems from the seasoning supplier informing the company that a third-party ingredient added to the product was potentially contaminated with salmonella bacteria.

The recalled products are sold throughout Canada and have a “guaranteed fresh date” of July 16 through August 13.

