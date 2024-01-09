Quebec public school students return to class as strike has system playing catch up

Quebec public school students will be back in the classroom today after an end to labour strife that had some students at home since late November. Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville responds to the opposition during question period, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 9, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 4:12 am.

MONTREAL — Quebec public school students will be back in the classroom today after an end to labour strife that had kept some students at home since late November.

Major public-sector unions reached tentative deals with the provincial government days before the new year, though they still have to be ratified by members.

One of those unions — the Fédération autonome de l’enseignement, or FAE — went on an unlimited strike on Nov. 23, resulting in the closure of 800 schools for 22 days, keeping about 368,000 students home.

Other schools were shuttered for 11 days sprinkled over several weeks as teachers represented by a different negotiating bloc held strike days of varying lengths.

Meanwhile, private school students missed no class at all.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville will today unveil the Quebec government’s plan for students to make up for lost class time. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press

