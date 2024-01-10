Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos targeted for recall for not supporting Trump

FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks during an interview at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Backers of former President Donald Trump filed a petition Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, seeking to recall Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos from office, citing Vos's opposition to Trump and his not moving forward with impeaching the state's top elections official. (AP Photo/Harm Venhuizen, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 10, 2024 4:06 pm.

Last Updated January 10, 2024 4:12 pm.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Backers of former President Donald Trump filed a petition Wednesday seeking to recall Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos from office, citing Vos’ opposition to Trump and his not moving forward with impeaching the state’s top elections official.

The effort faces a high bar for success, but it points to continued anger among Trump’s most ardent supporters in battleground Wisconsin over his loss in the 2020 election and how Vos responded to it.

Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016 but lost to President Joe Biden by a similar margin of about 21,000 votes in 2020. The result has withstood two partial recounts, numerous lawsuits, an independent audit and a review by a conservative law firm.

Wisconsin is once again expected to be one of a handful of swing states in this year’s presidential election.

Vos is the most powerful Republican in the state Legislature, who drives the GOP’s agenda both in the Statehouse and beyond. He was first elected in 2004 and is the longest-serving Assembly speaker in state history, holding the post since 2013.

Vos has faced heat from the right — including Trump — over the 2020 election results and how elections are run in the state. Vos refused attempts from Trump and his supporters to decertify Biden’s win.

But under pressure from Trump, Vos did launch an investigation into the 2020 election results led by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. His probe uncovered no evidence Biden had lost. Vos ultimately fired Gableman after Gableman endorsed Vos’s opponent in the 2022 election.

Vos faced a primary challenge in 2022 from Adam Steen, who was backed by Trump and argued that Vos hadn’t done enough to overturn the 2020 election results. Vos won the primary by a mere 260 votes before cruising in the general election, winning with 73% of the vote.

Vos said the recall effort comes from the same people who tried to oust him in 2022.

“The effort today is no surprise since the people involved cannot seem to get over any election in which their preferred candidate doesn’t win,” Vos said in a statement. “This recall is a waste of time, resources and effort.”

The recall petition filed by Burlington, Wisconsin, resident Matthew Snorek alleges that Vos is “blocking fair elections” and that he “misled” the Assembly over his intentions to impeach Meagan Wolfe, the state’s top elections official. It also quoted Vos’ comments from 2022 to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he would “try as hard as I can to make sure Donald Trump is not the nominee.”

The recall petition also references Vos’ prior support for absentee ballot drop boxes.

State law allows Vos to begin fundraising unlimited amounts of money now that he is the target of a recall effort.

Vos has faced criticism for not impeaching Wolfe, a move that a handful of the Legislature’s most conservative members have called for. Last fall, a conservative group led by Steen spent more than $100,000 on television and radio ads in the Milwaukee market threatening to either recall Vos or launch a primary challenge unless he removed Wolfe.

Vos reiterated in a December interview that he was not in favor of impeaching Wolfe, saying there was not enough support in his caucus to do that. Vos has said he wants to see Wolfe replaced, but a judge last year blocked the Legislature from taking steps to remove her.

Wolfe has been a target from those who falsely believe that Trump won Wisconsin in 2020.

Vos did float the possibility of impeaching Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz, a liberal whose win last year took majority control away from conservatives, but he’s since backed down from that threat.

Those behind the effort have until March 11 to submit 6,850 signatures from voters in Vos’ southeast Assembly district to force the recall election. That is more signatures than the total votes cast against Vos in his 2022 reelection win, which shows the enormity of the task facing petition circulators.

Steen got 4,824 votes in the primary. He ran as a write-in candidate in the general election and, combined with Vos’s Democratic challenger, got 5,607 votes.

Snorek, the petition filer, ran for Burlington town chairman in 2021 but lost.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

2h ago

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

38m ago

'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario
'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario

This kangaroo's brief vacation was a "hopportunity" of a lifetime. Southwestern Ontario residents were shocked to come across a kangaroo standing on the roadway in Chatham-Kent that police said...

1h ago

Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa
Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa

Police have released photos of two people suspected to be linked to the fatal shooting of a man outside a pawn shop in Oshawa last year. In a Wednesday update, Durham Regional Police say investigators...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

2h ago

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

38m ago

'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario
'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario

This kangaroo's brief vacation was a "hopportunity" of a lifetime. Southwestern Ontario residents were shocked to come across a kangaroo standing on the roadway in Chatham-Kent that police said...

1h ago

Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa
Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa

Police have released photos of two people suspected to be linked to the fatal shooting of a man outside a pawn shop in Oshawa last year. In a Wednesday update, Durham Regional Police say investigators...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

5:01
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase

Toronto homeowners could see a major property tax increase this year, as councillors look for ways to fill a $1.8 billion budget shortfall. Faiza Amin speaks with city officials on the changes.

3h ago

1:19
Toronto budget chief announces 10.5% tax hike
Toronto budget chief announces 10.5% tax hike

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5% this year in Toronto. Budget chief Shelley Carroll explains the rationale behind the hike and breaks down how much it will cost the average household.

6h ago

2:28
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting

Peel Regional Police say 19-year-old Raneilia Richards was killed while waiting outside a Mississauga night club. They are appealing for information to catch the people who did this. Brandon Rowe has the update.

23h ago

2:33
Ontario ER wait times 'the worst that it's ever been': doctor
Ontario ER wait times 'the worst that it's ever been': doctor

Emergency room doctors say wait times in Ontario have never been longer. Richard Southern with how that could be putting patients at risk.

23h ago

6:33
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm

As the GTA contends with a powerful winter storm, the OPP are reminding motorists to use caution on the roads amid the slippery conditions. Faiza Amin reports.

More Videos