Lisa Marie Presley’s posthumous memoir will be published in October

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre, May 7, 2015, in Los Angeles. A memoir that Lisa Marie Presley had been working on at the time of her death will be published this fall. “Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’s daughter," actor Riley Keough, the eldest of Presley's four children and who helped complete the book, said in a statement released Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, by publisher Random House. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2024 8:32 am.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 8:42 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — A memoir that Lisa Marie Presley had been working on at the time of her death will be published this fall. The book, currently untitled, was completed with the help of actor Riley Keough, the eldest of Presley’s four children.

“Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’s daughter,” Keough said in a statement released Thursday by publisher Random House. “I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one. I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did.”

Her book is scheduled for release on Oct. 15. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley and a recording artist in her own right, died almost exactly a year ago at age 54. A coroner’s investigation found that the singer-actor died of complications from bariatric surgery years earlier. Lisa Marie is now buried on the grounds of the Graceland family estate in Memphis, Tennessee, where she had been the day her father died in 1977.

According to Random House, Lisa Marie had wanted her daughter to assist on her memoir, but Keough had “pushed off the project, feeling that there would be a right time for them to sit down together and finish it.” After Presley’s death, Keough spent hours listening to tapes her mother had made in preparation for her life story.

“Riley knew that it was time for Lisa Marie’s voice to be heard,” Random House’s announcement reads in part.

“She listened as Lisa Marie told story after story about the unconditional love she felt from her father, about being upstairs at Graceland, just the two of them, a sanctuary from the chaos of her life. About Lisa Marie’s complicated relationship with her mother Priscilla. About growing up with the clicking cameras perpetually at the door. About her own wild love stories, and her marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. About motherhood and the shattering loss of her son, Riley’s brother Benjamin Keough, to suicide.”

Random House is calling the book a “raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind memoir,” told mostly through Lisa Marie Presley, “with Riley filling in the blanks from her own memory and those closest to her mother.”

An audio edition will be read by Keough, along with some excerpts from Lisa Marie’s taped recollections.

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

