MLK Jr. holiday celebrations are planned across the nation, but winter storm could limit some

By The Associated Press

Posted January 15, 2024 10:39 am.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 10:42 am.

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Communities across the nation planned to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday with events ranging from prayer services to parades, but a dangerously cold winter storm was limiting some planned activities.

President Joe Biden planned to spend the national holiday volunteering at Philabundance, a hunger relief organization in Philadelphia. This will be the third year in a row for the president to work with the charity on MLK Day, which is often celebrated by offering service to the community.

Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to be in South Carolina to give the keynote address for state NAACP’s “King Day at the Dome.” The event started in 2000, drawing thousands who spilled off the Capitol lawn calling for the removal of the Confederate flag from the Statehouse. The rebel banner finally left for good in 2015 after a racist shooting killed nine at a Charleston church.

In Atlanta, the King Center’s annual commemorative service was being held at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King served as pastor.

Meanwhile, the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis announced that it would be closed on Monday because of icy roads but would still hold a virtual celebration in honor of King’s birthday.

Observed federally since 1986, the holiday occurs on the third Monday of January, which this year happens to be King’s actual birthday. Born in 1929, the slain civil rights leader would have been 95. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the passage of the Civil Rights Act and King’s Nobel Peace Prize.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days
Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days

Following a warmer-than-normal start to the season, Toronto is getting its first taste of real winter air with an extended cold wave that's expected to stick around for several days. Morning commuters...

1h ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

50m ago

As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey
As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey

OTTAWA — A Bank of Canada survey finds Canadians are increasingly cutting back on spending while mortgage holders remain confident they can keep up with higher payments when their loans renew. The central...

1m ago

SIU investigating crash involving bus in Mississauga that sent man to hospital
SIU investigating crash involving bus in Mississauga that sent man to hospital

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a crash in Mississauga that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Burnhamthorpe and Dixie roads...

6m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days
Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days

Following a warmer-than-normal start to the season, Toronto is getting its first taste of real winter air with an extended cold wave that's expected to stick around for several days. Morning commuters...

1h ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

50m ago

As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey
As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey

OTTAWA — A Bank of Canada survey finds Canadians are increasingly cutting back on spending while mortgage holders remain confident they can keep up with higher payments when their loans renew. The central...

1m ago

SIU investigating crash involving bus in Mississauga that sent man to hospital
SIU investigating crash involving bus in Mississauga that sent man to hospital

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a crash in Mississauga that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Burnhamthorpe and Dixie roads...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Tracking the coldest air of the season
Tracking the coldest air of the season

Temperatures are in the negatives that will feel like double-digit freezing temperatures across the GTA in the next week.

16h ago

2:11
Justin Bieber's Drew House fashion label creates NHL All-Star Jerseys
Justin Bieber's Drew House fashion label creates NHL All-Star Jerseys

The NHL All-Star game jerseys have been revealed and fans have some interesting takes on the threads that were created, in part, by The Biebs. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

14h ago

2:25
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario

The Professional Women's Hockey League has enjoyed a successful launch, playing to record crowds, and on Saturday, Toronto hosted Ottawa in the first installment of the provincial rivalry. CityNews' Rob Leth was a the game and files this report.

3:08
Coldest air so far this season incoming
Coldest air so far this season incoming

Those in the GTA need to bundle up even more as winds as low as -30 C overnight are expected to hit Toronto and surrounding areas in the next week.
2:42
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge

After police banned protests on the highway 401 overpass at Avenue Road, demonstrators gathered on the bridge saying the ban is unfair. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

More Videos