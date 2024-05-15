Power outage reported in large swath of downtown Toronto

Toronto Hydro
File photo of Toronto Hydro vehicle. Josef Fazio/CITYNEWS. JOSEF FAZIO

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted May 15, 2024 11:12 am.

A power outage is affecting a large swath of downtown Toronto on Wednesday and it could be hours before it is back up.

According to the Toronto Hydro outage map, more than 5,000 homes and businesses have been left without power.

The outage is from Sherbourne and Gerrard streets all the way to Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street.

Traffic lights are down along Dundas Street West from River Street to beyond Sherbourne Street, as well as along parts of Richmond and Shuter streets.

Crews are on scene and Toronto Hydro says power is expected to be restored around 2:30 p.m.

It is not clear what caused the outage.

