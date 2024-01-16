4 teens arrested after violent pharmacy robbery, police chase in Oakville

Halton Regional Police Service shoulder badge
A Halton Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 16, 2024 5:31 am.

Last Updated January 16, 2024 5:32 am.

Four teenagers are in custody after a violent pharmacy robbery and police chase in Oakville on Monday night.

Halton Police officers were called to a pharmacy near Bronte Road and Westoak Trails, north of Upper Middle Road, around 7:30 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery in progress.

It is alleged that four masked suspects entered the store and pulled out a handgun before assaulting two female workers inside. The four grabbed narcotics and cash before leaving.

Responding officers found the suspect vehicle and tried to stop the group but they fled. Police tell CityNews the suspects were stopped on Trafalgar Road south of Dundas Street after a chase and collision involving police cruisers.

The four suspects were arrested in the area.

Police say three boys aged 14 to 16 and an 18-year-old man are facing several robbery, weapons and driving charges.

Investigators are working to determine whether the same group is responsible for other recent robberies.

Anyone with further information on the incident is being asked to contact Halton Regional Police Service.

