‘They are a distraction’: TDSB to consider student cellphone ban

The Toronto District School Board will debate a ban on cellphones in the classroom on Wednesday night, in an effort to curb inappropriate use. Caryn Ceolin speaks with a trustee who is in favour of restrictions.

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 17, 2024 3:14 pm.

Last Updated January 17, 2024 4:14 pm.

Students should be focusing on textbooks, not texts, according to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustee whose motion calling for an updated policy on cellphone use in schools will be debated on Wednesday.

Trustees will consider anything from limiting cellphone use, to an outright ban of the devices in Toronto classrooms.

TDSB Trustee for Don Valley West, Rachel Chernos Lin, told CityNews the motion she filed seeks clarity on the contentious topic of cellphone use.

Chernos Lin said there is currently no clear policy in place, although there is code of conduct language that refers to cellphone usage, saying students may only use them for educational purposes and that they shouldn’t be a distraction for others.”

“They are a distraction,” Chernos Lin said.

“What I’ve asked is that trustees create a policy around cellphone and personal mobile use in schools. We don’t actually have that. We don’t have anything in policy for teachers to fall back on.

Chernos Lin says that ambiguity over cellphone rules has led to problematic usage by students at the detriment of their educations and mental health.

“We have to think about — are we creating an environment where kids can thrive and really focus on learning?”

“One of the most common questions or comments I’ve had over the last five years of being a trustee from parents and from teachers surrounds concerns about cellphone use in class time. That it’s distracting and that there’s inappropriate use of phones,” she said.

“There’s a number of studies that have come out that are really concerning for educators and for the well-being of students. I think it’s a really great time to take a look at where we are at and look at how we can do better, because what we have right now isn’t working.”

Jay Olson, from the Department of Psychology at the University of Toronto, thinks the board would be prudent to address the issue as soon as possible.

“Generally what we find is that smartphone addiction or what we call problematic smartphone use is rising across the world and so taking some measures to reduce this could definitely make sense,” he said.

“Generally younger people have more challenges with things like depression, anxiety and loneliness and we know there is a link between problematic smartphone use and these kinds of problems.”

The TDSB actually banned cellphones in 2007, but reversed the decision in 2011 over concerns about equity, because some students couldn’t afford laptops and needed their phones to access the internet.

But Chernos Lin says a lot has changed since then and it’s up to educators to reign in the wild west of cellphone use in classrooms.

“The landscape has really changed over the last five years, pre pandemic to now,” she said.

“The use of social media has changed dramatically we know an awful lot more about the impact of social media and cellphones in general in terms of mental health and well-being.

“I think we need to have a very clear policy to set the foundations and expectations,” she stressed.

“There could be restrictions, there could be a full ban.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers for three 1st round picks, players: report
Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers for three 1st round picks, players: report

The Toronto Raptors have traded forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers for a package that includes three first-round draft picks and players, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Raptors...

6m ago

New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA
New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathtub and tile reglazing company that CityNews has been reporting on for several months is still in business and the list of customers complaining grows longer and longer each week. One woman went...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

How a small Leslieville grocer is keeping produce prices low
How a small Leslieville grocer is keeping produce prices low

Torontonians walking past Leslieville’s Raise the Root Organic Market are taking note of a price comparison chart posted in the window, against the backdrop of neatly stacked piles of colourful, fresh...

5m ago

Opposition asking for audit on move to relocate ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks
Opposition asking for audit on move to relocate ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks

Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner is asking the Auditor General to conduct a value for money audit of the Ford government's move to close the 11 ServiceOntario locations and relocate services to...

17m ago

Top Stories

Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers for three 1st round picks, players: report
Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers for three 1st round picks, players: report

The Toronto Raptors have traded forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers for a package that includes three first-round draft picks and players, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Raptors...

6m ago

New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA
New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathtub and tile reglazing company that CityNews has been reporting on for several months is still in business and the list of customers complaining grows longer and longer each week. One woman went...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

How a small Leslieville grocer is keeping produce prices low
How a small Leslieville grocer is keeping produce prices low

Torontonians walking past Leslieville’s Raise the Root Organic Market are taking note of a price comparison chart posted in the window, against the backdrop of neatly stacked piles of colourful, fresh...

5m ago

Opposition asking for audit on move to relocate ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks
Opposition asking for audit on move to relocate ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks

Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner is asking the Auditor General to conduct a value for money audit of the Ford government's move to close the 11 ServiceOntario locations and relocate services to...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Customer complaints about a bathroom reglazing company increase as victims across the GTA seek justice
Customer complaints about a bathroom reglazing company increase as victims across the GTA seek justice

We’re learning new details about a bathroom reglazing company, CityNews has told you about before. One woman talks about her frustrating attempt at getting justice.

4h ago

2:36
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street

A pilot en route to Billy Bishop Toronto City Centre airport from Oshawa was forced to make an emergency landing on Bayly Street East in Ajax after experiencing engine failure. Nick Westoll has more on incident.

21h ago

2:58
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto homeowners. Dilshad Burman with why experts say renters will also feel the impact.

21h ago

2:25
Lack of funds impacting YMCA childcare centres
Lack of funds impacting YMCA childcare centres

YMCA says childcare locations will start to close without a timely provincial funding response. Michelle Mackey on the financial concerns and the uncertain future of the facilities.

3:03
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house

Renting in a rooming house is an affordable option for many, but as Dilshad Burman explains, the rules and rights of tenants might differ compared to those renting an entire home.

More Videos