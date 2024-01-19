Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

Posted January 19, 2024 12:21 pm.

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 U2 $6,250,831 16,586 $376.86 8
2 Paul McCartney $5,745,824 34,814 $165.04 8
3 RBD $4,672,370 29,563 $158.05 8
4 P!NK $2,878,926 14,454 $199.17 10
5 Madonna $2,746,239 15,704 $174.87 26
6 Luis Miguel $2,727,259 17,236 $158.22 30
7 Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull / Ricky Martin $2,498,232 13,872 $180.09 15
8 Travis Scott $2,426,838 16,880 $143.76 18
9 Queen + Adam Lambert $2,352,391 15,299 $153.75 9
10 Dave Chappelle $2,075,573 17,114 $121.27 8
11 Depeche Mode $1,862,747 14,157 $131.58 12
12 Doja Cat $1,746,841 12,848 $135.96 11
13 Romeo Santos $1,688,328 11,399 $148.11 17
14 John Mayer $1,618,747 11,729 $138.01 8
15 Ms. Lauryn Hill / The Fugees $1,517,353 12,157 $124.81 10
16 KISS $1,516,261 10,941 $138.58 22
17 Rod Wave $1,469,134 12,514 $117.39 22
18 50 Cent $1,458,275 14,921 $97.73 8
19 Dave Matthews Band $1,397,161 11,346 $123.14 8
20 Tool $1,324,933 10,832 $122.31 14

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were once strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people -- from across the GTA -- have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing...

0m ago

Teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute, high school in lockdown
Teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute, high school in lockdown

Humberside Collegiate Institute is in lockdown after a male teenager was stabbed during an altercation, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec Avenue and...

19m ago

Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation
Police urging more victims to come forward after construction business owner arrested in GTA fraud investigation

A Richmond Hill construction business owner is facing more than two dozen charges and police believe there are many victims who have yet to come forward in a fraud investigation in York Region. In a...

1h ago

'Toronto forever': Pascal Siakam pens heartfelt letter on trade, time with Raptors
'Toronto forever': Pascal Siakam pens heartfelt letter on trade, time with Raptors

Pascal Siakam has officially said goodbye to the Raptors organization, but not Toronto. The former Raptors star and current Indiana Pacer took to The Players Tribune on Friday morning. The article...

1h ago

