Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 U2 $6,250,831 16,586 $376.86 8 2 Paul McCartney $5,745,824 34,814 $165.04 8 3 RBD $4,672,370 29,563 $158.05 8 4 P!NK $2,878,926 14,454 $199.17 10 5 Madonna $2,746,239 15,704 $174.87 26 6 Luis Miguel $2,727,259 17,236 $158.22 30 7 Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull / Ricky Martin $2,498,232 13,872 $180.09 15 8 Travis Scott $2,426,838 16,880 $143.76 18 9 Queen + Adam Lambert $2,352,391 15,299 $153.75 9 10 Dave Chappelle $2,075,573 17,114 $121.27 8 11 Depeche Mode $1,862,747 14,157 $131.58 12 12 Doja Cat $1,746,841 12,848 $135.96 11 13 Romeo Santos $1,688,328 11,399 $148.11 17 14 John Mayer $1,618,747 11,729 $138.01 8 15 Ms. Lauryn Hill / The Fugees $1,517,353 12,157 $124.81 10 16 KISS $1,516,261 10,941 $138.58 22 17 Rod Wave $1,469,134 12,514 $117.39 22 18 50 Cent $1,458,275 14,921 $97.73 8 19 Dave Matthews Band $1,397,161 11,346 $123.14 8 20 Tool $1,324,933 10,832 $122.31 14

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

The Associated Press