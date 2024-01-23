Delays on Barrie GO line after train crashes into transport truck at Vaughan rail crossing

A driver was able to escape without injuries after a GO train struck a transport truck in Vaughan on Tuesday afternoon.

York police say a northbound train on the Barrie GO line struck a truck at a road level crossing on Langstaff Road east of Keele Street.

A photo sent to CityNews by a passenger on the train shows a truck near the crossing with a badly damaged front end. Police say the driver was not injured.

Metrolinx confirms a train from Union Station on the Barrie line was involved in a collision with a vehicle on the tracks. The 11:54 a.m. train from Union will end at Maple GO instead and riders can take a shuttle bus northbound to Aurora GO.

Langstaff is blocked in both directions near the rail crossing.

Police remain on scene investigating.