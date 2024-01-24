Voter turnout in 2024 New Hampshire GOP primary eclipses record

Voters check in to cast ballots in the New Hampshire presidential primary at a polling site in Derry, N.H., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Robert Yoon, The Associated Press

Posted January 24, 2024 2:01 pm.

Last Updated January 24, 2024 2:13 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — More people cast votes in Tuesday’s contest between former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley than in any previous presidential primary of either party in New Hampshire’s history.

As of the latest vote tally on Wednesday afternoon, nearly 318,000 Granite State Republicans and independents cast votes in the first-in-the-nation primary, exceeding the previous record set in the 2020 Democratic primary, where more than 298,000 Democrats and independents decided a close contest between U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of neighboring Vermont, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg of Indiana and a crowded field.

The AP estimates the total turnout in this year’s Republican primary will be approximately 330,000.

The 2016 primaries, the last time neither party had an incumbent president running for reelection, had the highest combined turnout in the state’s history, with about 539,000 Granite Staters heading to the polls. Tuesday’s primary currently ranks fourth in combined turnout.

Trump holds the distinction of receiving the most votes ever in a New Hampshire presidential primary, with about 173,000 votes as of Wednesday morning. Sanders held the previous record with about 152,000 votes received in 2016.

The 2008 Democratic primary between then-U.S. Sens. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton had the third-highest turnout, with nearly 288,000 ballots cast. Trailing just behind was the 2016 GOP primary, which gave Trump his first of three wins in the Granite State. Nearly 286,000 voters cast ballots in that contest.

Robert Yoon, The Associated Press

