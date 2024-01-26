Ake keeps alive Man City treble trophy defense after beating Tottenham in the FA Cup

By James Robson, The Associated Press

Posted January 26, 2024 5:25 pm.

Last Updated January 26, 2024 5:57 pm.

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City’s losing run at Tottenham is over. Its defense of the treble is very much alive.

Nathan Ake struck in the 88th minute to secure a 1-0 win in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday.

Defending champion City lost all of its previous five visits to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and failed to score. It looked like being another frustrating night until Ake’s late intervention.

Even then, VAR had to confirm the goal after Spurs players complained goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was fouled by Ruben Dias before Ake poked home following a corner.

“We trusted the way we played, we created multiple chances and had the belief to keep going even though we weren’t scoring,” Ake said. “I thought it was never going to come.”

Victory meant City’s defense of its trophy treble remained intact after winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup last season.

Guardiola joked at the end of last season that he longed to finally score at Tottenham’s new stadium.

He must have thought his team’s barren run would continue after failing to capitalize on a host of chances.

Substitute Kevin De Bruyne missed the best of them when firing wide from inside the box.

Oscar Bobb was denied an early goal, which was ruled marginally offside, and Julian Alvarez’s close-range shot was deflected wide after the break.

Elimination from the cup likely ends Tottenham’s chances of a trophy.

“We worked hard to stay in the game and conceded so late. But they were the better side,” Spurs manager Ange Postecoglu said. “We continue on with the way we’ve been going, it doesn’t mean today changes anything for us.”

REPLAYS

Chelsea booked its place in the English League Cup final this week, but Mauricio Pochettino’s team still has work to do to advance in the FA Cup after drawing with Aston Villa 0-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The teams will replay at Villa Park.

Premier League side Nottingham Forest will also need another match after being held to a goalless draw at second-division Bristol City.

Djeidi Gassama scored in the 84th to earn Sheffield Wednesday a replay after drawing with Coventry 1-1.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

James Robson, The Associated Press





