US sees signs of progress on deal to release hostages, bring temporary pause to Israel-Hamas war

By Aamer Madhani And Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Posted January 27, 2024 10:18 pm.

Last Updated January 27, 2024 10:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. negotiators are making progress on a potential agreement under which Israel would pause military operations against Hamas in Gaza for two months in exchange for the release of more than 100 hostages who were captured in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, according to two senior administration officials.

The officials, who requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive discussions, said Saturday that emerging terms of the yet-to-be sealed deal would play out over two phases.

In the first phase, fighting would stop to allow for the remaining women, elderly and wounded hostages to be released by Hamas.

Israel and Hamas would then aim to work out details during the first 30 days of the pause for a second phase in which Israeli soldiers and civilian men would be released. The emerging deal also calls for Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

While the proposed deal would not end the war, U.S. officials are hopeful that such an agreement could lay the groundwork for a durable resolution to the conflict.

The New York Times first reported on Saturday that progress has been made towards an agreement for a pause in fighting in exchange for the remaining hostages.

CIA director Bill Burns is expected to discuss the contours of the emerging agreement when he meets on Sunday in France with David Barnea, the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel for talks centered on the hostage negotiations.

President Joe Biden on Friday spoke by phone with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. Calls with both leaders focused on the hostage situation.

“Both leaders affirmed that a hostage deal is central to establishing a prolonged humanitarian pause in the fighting and ensure additional life-saving humanitarian assistance reaches civilians in need throughout Gaza,” the White House said in a statement about Biden’s call with the Qatari leader. “They underscored the urgency of the situation, and welcomed the close cooperation among their teams to advance recent discussions.”

Burns heads to France for the high-level talks after White House senior adviser Brett McGurk spent much of the last week in the Mideast for talks on the hostage situation.

If Burns sees progress in his talks in France, Biden is expected to dispatch McGurk back to the Mideast quickly to try to complete an agreement.

___

Miller reported from Columbia, South Carolina.

Aamer Madhani And Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes
Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes

A chill on freedom of speech is deepening the pain Muslims in Canada are already feeling over the ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip, says Canada's special representative on combating Islamophobia. "There...

10h ago

Three people seriously injured in single-car crash in Etobicoke
Three people seriously injured in single-car crash in Etobicoke

Three people have been seriously injured following a single-car crash in Etobicoke. Police say the car slammed into a concrete barrier on Eglinton Avenue West between Scarlett Road and Royal York Road...

5h ago

1 in custody following shooting in Oshawa
1 in custody following shooting in Oshawa

One man is in custody following a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday. Durham police arrived to the area of Wentworth Street West and Cedar Street in Oshawa for a shooting investigation. One person has...

1h ago

1 charged with attempted murder following Brampton shooting
1 charged with attempted murder following Brampton shooting

Investigators from Peel police's Criminal Investigation Bureau have arrested and charged a man in connection with a shooting in Brampton last year. On March 6, 2023, at approximately 2:52 p.m., a man...

4h ago

Top Stories

Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes
Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes

A chill on freedom of speech is deepening the pain Muslims in Canada are already feeling over the ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip, says Canada's special representative on combating Islamophobia. "There...

10h ago

Three people seriously injured in single-car crash in Etobicoke
Three people seriously injured in single-car crash in Etobicoke

Three people have been seriously injured following a single-car crash in Etobicoke. Police say the car slammed into a concrete barrier on Eglinton Avenue West between Scarlett Road and Royal York Road...

5h ago

1 in custody following shooting in Oshawa
1 in custody following shooting in Oshawa

One man is in custody following a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday. Durham police arrived to the area of Wentworth Street West and Cedar Street in Oshawa for a shooting investigation. One person has...

1h ago

1 charged with attempted murder following Brampton shooting
1 charged with attempted murder following Brampton shooting

Investigators from Peel police's Criminal Investigation Bureau have arrested and charged a man in connection with a shooting in Brampton last year. On March 6, 2023, at approximately 2:52 p.m., a man...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills

A Maple Leafs goalie proves he's adept with both pucks and piano. Plus, the world's smallest escape room and a gassy plane passenger are also featured in the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Melissa Nakhavoly.
3:04
Minister dodges key questions on ServiceOntario
Minister dodges key questions on ServiceOntario

The minister responsible for ServiceOntario changes dodges key questions in an interview with Rogers TV. Richard Southern fact checks the interview which creates more questions than it answers.
2:25
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders

Uber Canada is making changes, including the potential use of more in-car cameras. Plus, Visa experiences a boom, while an iconic clothing brand falls on tough times. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:57
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves

The Green Line team spoke with St. James Town Co-Op to see how they're building climate resilience and feeding residents through the OASIS Food Hub.
3:01
Are illegal underground cosmetic clinics going unchecked?
Are illegal underground cosmetic clinics going unchecked?

Critics say unlicensed cosmetic clinics are on the rise in the GTA. They’re calling for stepped up enforcement to get them shut down. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos