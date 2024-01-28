Federal byelection called for March 4 in vacant riding of Durham 

Former Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole appears as a witness at a standing committee on procedure and house affairs on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 28, 2024 1:52 pm.

Last Updated January 28, 2024 2:08 pm.

A federal byelection will be held in the Conservative stronghold of Durham, Ont. on March 4 to fill the seat left vacant by Erin O’Toole last spring. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the date in a post on X on Sunday.

The former Conservative leader served as official Opposition leader from August 2020 until February 2022 and was first elected as a member of Parliament in 2012. 

Jamil Jivani, a lawyer and commentator, is running for the Conservatives to replace O’Toole. 

Meanwhile, the Liberals have nominated Robert Rock, a councillor in Scugog, Ont.

Rock said he decided to run for the Liberals because the Conservative Party no longer speaks to his values, and he believes they will cut services and bring American-style politics to Canada if they are elected.

“While Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives are pushing cuts to vital services that support the middle class and importing far-right American politics here to Canada, I will work to deliver a strong economy and better future for the families here in Durham,” Rock said in a statement back on Jan. 4.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said while Rock had purchased a party membership last April after Pierre Poilievre became leader, he failed to meet the requirements to run under its banner. They did not specify what criteria Rock had not met.

The NDP has nominated Chris Borgia, president of the Durham Region Labour Council. 

There are two other vacant seats in the House of Commons, Toronto-St. Paul following the retirement of former Liberal cabinet member Carolyn Bennett and the Montreal riding of LaSalle-Émard-Verdun, which is vacant following the retirement of David Lametti. No dates have been been announced for those byelections.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 of 5 Canadian junior players wanted on alleged sexual assault charges turns himself in to London police
1 of 5 Canadian junior players wanted on alleged sexual assault charges turns himself in to London police

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada's world junior hockey team has turned himself into police in London, Ont., in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in 2018. Alex Formenton...

breaking

23m ago

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

3h ago

International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review
International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review

At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution.  Some...

4h ago

Palestinian-Canadian citizen journalist reported missing in Gaza
Palestinian-Canadian citizen journalist reported missing in Gaza

A member of a team supporting a Canadian-Palestinian man documenting humanitarian efforts during the Israel-Hamas war says loved ones have lost contact with the citizen journalist in Gaza.  Zaheera...

31m ago

Top Stories

1 of 5 Canadian junior players wanted on alleged sexual assault charges turns himself in to London police
1 of 5 Canadian junior players wanted on alleged sexual assault charges turns himself in to London police

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada's world junior hockey team has turned himself into police in London, Ont., in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in 2018. Alex Formenton...

breaking

23m ago

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

3h ago

International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review
International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review

At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution.  Some...

4h ago

Palestinian-Canadian citizen journalist reported missing in Gaza
Palestinian-Canadian citizen journalist reported missing in Gaza

A member of a team supporting a Canadian-Palestinian man documenting humanitarian efforts during the Israel-Hamas war says loved ones have lost contact with the citizen journalist in Gaza.  Zaheera...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property

Toronto's digital arts community has launched an effort to brainstorm ideas for an iconic Corktown building slated for likely demolition. David Zura explains.

18h ago

3:26
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills

A Maple Leafs goalie proves he's adept with both pucks and piano. Plus, the world's smallest escape room and a gassy plane passenger are also featured in the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Melissa Nakhavoly.
3:04
Minister dodges key questions on ServiceOntario
Minister dodges key questions on ServiceOntario

The minister responsible for ServiceOntario changes dodges key questions in an interview with Rogers TV. Richard Southern fact checks the interview which creates more questions than it answers.
2:25
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders

Uber Canada is making changes, including the potential use of more in-car cameras. Plus, Visa experiences a boom, while an iconic clothing brand falls on tough times. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:57
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves

The Green Line team spoke with St. James Town Co-Op to see how they're building climate resilience and feeding residents through the OASIS Food Hub.
More Videos