Student protests in Athens turn violent, disrupt exams as debate rages over private universities

In front of the Greek parliament, students and other protesters take part in a demonstration against plans by Greece's conservative government to legalize privately-run universities, in Athens, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. As part of the weeks-long protests, some student groups are occupying campus buildings. Protest rallies were also held in other Greek cities on Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 1, 2024 10:51 am.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 10:56 am.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police and student protesters clashed in the center of the Greek capital on Thursday after a demonstration against government plans to allow privately run universities.

Demonstrators in Athens attacked police cordons, set fire to trash dumpsters and threw stones at riot police near parliament and later during clashes along the capital’s narrow streets.

Police responded with tear gas and made several arrests.

The center-right government wants to legalize privately run universities in a bill due to go before parliament this month, arguing that the reform would prevent skilled people from leaving the country and make higher education more relevant to the labor market.

But the plan has sparked several protests, including an ongoing campaign to occupy university buildings in protest, which has disrupted classes and forced some academic authorities to reschedule upcoming exams.

Opponents of the reforms argue that the changes would undermine state universities and ultimately limit access to higher education for people from low-income families. Protests were held Thursday in several Greek cities and more were planned for next week.

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario coverup' and release business case
Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario coverup' and release business case

The Ontario Liberal Leader is asking Premier Doug Ford to be more transparent about the decision to move ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores, saying she has "deep concern" about the province's...

1h ago

Liberals delay expansion of assisted dying eligibility until 2027
Liberals delay expansion of assisted dying eligibility until 2027

The Liberal government is delaying until 2027 the expansion of eligibility for assisted dying to those whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness. Health Minister Mark Holland introduced legislation...

breaking

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: NHL All-Star weekend takes over Toronto
Weekend need-to-know: NHL All-Star weekend takes over Toronto

The streets of Toronto will be crawling with NHLers this weekend as All-Star festivities take over the city. There will be events happening at several different spots offering chances for fans to check...

1h ago

4 suspects sought after couple held at gunpoint in Whitby home invasion
4 suspects sought after couple held at gunpoint in Whitby home invasion

Police are seeking to identify four suspects after a couple was held at gunpoint during an early-morning home invasion in Whitby. Durham Regional Police investigators say around 2 a.m. on Saturday,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario coverup' and release business case
Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario coverup' and release business case

The Ontario Liberal Leader is asking Premier Doug Ford to be more transparent about the decision to move ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores, saying she has "deep concern" about the province's...

1h ago

Liberals delay expansion of assisted dying eligibility until 2027
Liberals delay expansion of assisted dying eligibility until 2027

The Liberal government is delaying until 2027 the expansion of eligibility for assisted dying to those whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness. Health Minister Mark Holland introduced legislation...

breaking

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: NHL All-Star weekend takes over Toronto
Weekend need-to-know: NHL All-Star weekend takes over Toronto

The streets of Toronto will be crawling with NHLers this weekend as All-Star festivities take over the city. There will be events happening at several different spots offering chances for fans to check...

1h ago

4 suspects sought after couple held at gunpoint in Whitby home invasion
4 suspects sought after couple held at gunpoint in Whitby home invasion

Police are seeking to identify four suspects after a couple was held at gunpoint during an early-morning home invasion in Whitby. Durham Regional Police investigators say around 2 a.m. on Saturday,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day

The Toronto District School Board is moving a scheduled P.A. day due to an upcoming solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey reports on the board's decision and how the day off will now fall on the day of the eclipse.

13h ago

3:02
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility

In another ServiceOntario twist, the Premier now says he had nothing to do with the controversial changes. Richard Southern pushes Ford for answers.

17h ago

2:17
Global Affairs systems breached for a month
Global Affairs systems breached for a month

Global Affairs Canada is investigating after a cyber attack which left its systems vulnerable for a month. One cyber security experts says if this happened in the private sector, people would be fired.

18h ago

1:07
'Throw 'em in jail': Ford calls for changes to criminal code
'Throw 'em in jail': Ford calls for changes to criminal code

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls for changes to the criminal code in response to a significant rise in auto thefts and violent crime across the Greater Toronto Area.

20h ago

2:46
Criminal or civil? When police do and do not get involved in contract disputes with home renovators
Criminal or civil? When police do and do not get involved in contract disputes with home renovators

In several stories, CityNews has told you about homeowners who feel cheated by contractors they’ve hired to do work. Many say police won’t take on their case. Why? We spoke with a police officer for some answers.

23h ago

More Videos