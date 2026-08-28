1 dead in Brampton collision between tractor trailer and van

A male driver has died after a collision between a transport truck and a cargo van in Brampton. CITYNEWS/Jerome Gange

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 28, 2026 4:19 pm.

Last Updated August 28, 2026 4:13 pm.

A man in his 60s has died after a collision between a commercial truck and a van in Brampton Friday.

Peel police say they were called Queen Street East and Delta Park Boulevard just before 1:30 p.m. for reports of the two-vehicle collision.

One of the drivers, a male in his 60s, was pronounced dead.

The westbound lanes of Queen Street are closed at Sun Pac Bloulevard while the eastbound lanes are closed from Airport Road.

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