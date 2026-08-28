1 dead in Brampton collision between tractor trailer and van

A man in his 60s has died after a collision between a commercial truck and a van in Brampton Friday.

Peel police say they were called Queen Street East and Delta Park Boulevard just before 1:30 p.m. for reports of the two-vehicle collision.

One of the drivers, a male in his 60s, was pronounced dead.

The westbound lanes of Queen Street are closed at Sun Pac Bloulevard while the eastbound lanes are closed from Airport Road.