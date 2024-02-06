RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel has discussed stepping down, AP sources say. But no decision has been made

FILE - Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel speaks at the committee's winter meeting in Dana Point, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023. McDaniel has discussed leaving her role with former President Donald Trump. But both have agreed to delay a decision until after South Carolina’s Feb. 24 primary. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Steve Peoples, The Associated Press

Posted February 6, 2024 8:42 pm.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 8:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel has discussed leaving her role with former President Donald Trump, with both agreeing to delay a decision until after South Carolina’s Feb. 24 primary, according to two people familiar with the matter.

McDaniel has not formally decided to step down and leave her role as head of the GOP’s political machine, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose internal deliberations. But having long faced vocal opposition from a faction of the party, McDaniel is under renewed pressure after Trump publicly questioned whether she should stay in the job.

During what was described as a cordial private meeting Monday in Florida, Trump and McDaniel discussed the possibility that she would step down as one of a range of possibilities for changes within RNC leadership.

But they agreed not to make any final decisions until after South Carolina’s primary, in which Trump is seeking to deliver a knockout blow to his last major challenger, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, a native of the state and its former governor.

“Nothing has changed,” RNC spokesperson Keith Schipper said in a statement. “This will be decided after South Carolina.”

McDaniel has faced vocal opposition from leading far-right figures who largely blamed her for the GOP’s political struggles since Trump’s 2016 election. That’s even as Trump himself publicly and privately backed McDaniel, who is Utah Sen. Mitt Romney’s niece, since the former president first tapped her to lead the committee in 2017.

McDaniel is in the midst of her fourth two-year term. Under the direction of the party’s presidential nominee, whoever serves as chair will direct the sprawling nationwide infrastructure designed to elect a Republican president while serving as a chief party fundraiser.

___

Associated Press writer Brian Slodysko in Washington and Thomas Beaumont in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

Steve Peoples, The Associated Press


Top Stories

'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later
'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later

As a young child, Vanessa Austin used to spend many weekends strolling through one of Canada's busiest malls with her family. It was during one of those visits to Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades...

5h ago

Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home
Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home on Monday. Officers were called to a residence in the area of North Lake Road...

6h ago

Ontario teachers feel unsafe amid rising violence in schools, unions say
Ontario teachers feel unsafe amid rising violence in schools, unions say

After five students were charged with assault following a hallway brawl at Tommy Douglas Secondary School, two different teachers' unions say some of their members feel unsafe going to work. "There...

2h ago

Men charged in separate armed carjackings on same day in Toronto
Men charged in separate armed carjackings on same day in Toronto

Two men are facing charges in connection to alleged armed carjackings that were carried out in Toronto hours apart on Monday, police said. Officers were called to the Mount Pleasant Road and Manor...

3h ago

