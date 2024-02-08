Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week.

Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge Street and Highway 7 just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 1 for a wellness check.

When they arrived they discovered the bodies of a 41-year-old male, a 36-year-old female, and a five-month-old infant.

“Investigators believe this incident is a case of intimate partner violence,” police said in a statement on Thursday, adding they would not be releasing the names or the cause of death at this time.

York police are continuing to investigate the deaths of two people who were found dead inside their Richmond Hill home on Monday in the area of North Lake Road and Bayview Avenue.

Investigators have not revealed the cause of death but say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Police say the timing of the two incidents appears to be coincidental and that they are not related.