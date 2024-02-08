Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police investigate after three people including a five-month-old infant were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home
Police investigate after three people including a five-month-old infant were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home on Feb. 1, 2024. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted February 8, 2024 10:21 am.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 10:46 am.

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week.

Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge Street and Highway 7 just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 1 for a wellness check.

When they arrived they discovered the bodies of a 41-year-old male, a 36-year-old female, and a five-month-old infant.

“Investigators believe this incident is a case of intimate partner violence,” police said in a statement on Thursday, adding they would not be releasing the names or the cause of death at this time.

York police are continuing to investigate the deaths of two people who were found dead inside their Richmond Hill home on Monday in the area of North Lake Road and Bayview Avenue.

Investigators have not revealed the cause of death but say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Police say the timing of the two incidents appears to be coincidental and that they are not related.

Top Stories

3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle...

3h ago

'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs

BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary. The affected stations are...

56m ago

Police arrest man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Police arrest man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of posing as a SickKids Foundation representative and demanding cash from residents. Investigators say they began receiving reports from residents of downtown...

42m ago

Police allege massage therapist secretly recorded client while undressing
Police allege massage therapist secretly recorded client while undressing

A massage therapist has been charged after police allege he secretly recorded a client with his smartphone as she undressed in her Pickering home. Police were called to the residence in the Rougemount...

47m ago

