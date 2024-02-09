Feds investing $3.1B to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis

hospital
File photo of a hospital.

By Laura Carney and Patricia D'Cunha

Posted February 9, 2024 7:54 am.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 7:59 am.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, alongside Premier Doug Ford, are set to announce $3.1 billion in health-care funding for Ontario.

In exchange, the Ford government has committed to spending that money on creating new primary care teams and boost access to family doctors.

“This investment will help increase access to family doctors, reduce wait times, hire more health-care workers, and ensure faster care for Canadians, including mental health care,” the federal government states in a release.

Under the agreement, Ontario is expected to add “hundreds of new family physicians and nurse practioners, as well as thousands of new nurses and personal support workers.”

It’s hoped this investment will also help reduce wait times in emergency rooms and ease the backlog for surgeries.

The agreement will also make it easier for Canadian and internationally trained doctors and health professionals to practise in Ontario.

Trudeau and Ford will officially sign off on the agreement at a news conference in King City set for 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

The new money comes almost a year after the federal government reached a 10-year agreement in principle with the province on a new health-care deal.

The shortage of workers is one of the issues plaguing the province’s health-care system.

Earlier this year, the Canadian Union of Public Employees, the union representing some health-care workers in the province, said the province is facing staffing crisis that could only get worse if the province doesn’t step in.

Union leaders say the province needs to invest an additional $1.25 billion annually over the next five years to help improve staffing levels and boost capacity.

With files from Michael Ranger

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in January, first decline since December 2022
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in January, first decline since December 2022

OTTAWA — Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy...

breaking

12m ago

Springlike warmup in Toronto expected to shatter decades-old temperature record today
Springlike warmup in Toronto expected to shatter decades-old temperature record today

Despite nearing the middle of February it's going to feel more like the middle of spring in Toronto and the GTA as we head into the weekend with the city on track to break an 86-year-old temperature record. A...

1h ago

How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area
How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area

Toronto Pearson airport weather records show a sharp decrease in snowfall compared to the average. There have above-normal temperatures too.

11h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs events and Lunar New Year Celebrations
Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs events and Lunar New Year Celebrations

Hockey events continue, a walk to raise funds for neighbours in need and the start of Lunar New Year festivities are some of the activities taking place this weekend. There's also a closure on Line 1 of...

15h ago

Top Stories

Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in January, first decline since December 2022
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in January, first decline since December 2022

OTTAWA — Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy...

breaking

12m ago

Springlike warmup in Toronto expected to shatter decades-old temperature record today
Springlike warmup in Toronto expected to shatter decades-old temperature record today

Despite nearing the middle of February it's going to feel more like the middle of spring in Toronto and the GTA as we head into the weekend with the city on track to break an 86-year-old temperature record. A...

1h ago

How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area
How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area

Toronto Pearson airport weather records show a sharp decrease in snowfall compared to the average. There have above-normal temperatures too.

11h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs events and Lunar New Year Celebrations
Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs events and Lunar New Year Celebrations

Hockey events continue, a walk to raise funds for neighbours in need and the start of Lunar New Year festivities are some of the activities taking place this weekend. There's also a closure on Line 1 of...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

3:32
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment

The Greater Toronto Area has been experiencing an above-average winter when it comes to temperatures. It has meant snowfall totals have been far below normal. Nick Westoll has more.

12h ago

2:59
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning

Mississauga Animal Services is sending a warning to residents after a snake and a coyote were spotted during two separate incidents in the city. Reporter David Zura has the details.

14h ago

2:46
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad

Martin Scorsese creates an out-of-this-world Super Bowl ad. Plus, a world record goes up in flames, and a "goodbye pizza" is helping couples break up ahead of Valentine's Day. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

14h ago

2:33
Business Report: Bell cutting job, selling radio stations
Business Report: Bell cutting job, selling radio stations

Bell is making major cutbacks in its media division. Plus, Taylor Swift means big business for Disney, while Snoop Dogg and Master P are suing Walmart over cereal. Ari Rabinovitch explains.

15h ago

2:48
Prime Minister to consider stiffer penalties for auto theft
Prime Minister to consider stiffer penalties for auto theft

Auto theft is being described as a national crisis as an estimate 90,000 vehicles are stolen across Canada each year. As Tina Yazdani reports, the Prime Minister is considering stiffer penalties for criminals.

15h ago

More Videos