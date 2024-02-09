Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries.

Police say officers were called to the area of Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard in Etobicoke around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday for an animal complaint.

It is alleged that a woman was waiting at a bus stop in the area when two dogs without leashes came up to her and started attacking. Police say the woman attempted to defend herself with a personal shopping cart and then dragged the woman to the ground and kept attacking her.

The woman was able to get inside a passerby’s vehicle to stop the attack.

Police allege a witness followed the dogs and saw the pair attack a cyclist, try to attack a someone in the yard of their home, and try to attack a TTC Wheel-trans operator who closed the doors of the vehicle in time.

The woman was rushed to hospital with serious and life-altering injuries.

Police are trying to identify the two dogs and their owner and say there is a concern for public safety. Investigators have released a photo (see above) and describe the dogs as black and white with larger builds, possibly pit bull terriers or a similar breed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.