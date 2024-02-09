Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police dog attack
Toronto police are trying to identify two dogs and their owner after a woman was attacked at a bus stop in Etobicoke. Photo: Toronto police handout

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 9, 2024 12:06 pm.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 12:12 pm.

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries.

Police say officers were called to the area of Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard in Etobicoke around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday for an animal complaint.

It is alleged that a woman was waiting at a bus stop in the area when two dogs without leashes came up to her and started attacking. Police say the woman attempted to defend herself with a personal shopping cart and then dragged the woman to the ground and kept attacking her.

The woman was able to get inside a passerby’s vehicle to stop the attack.

Police allege a witness followed the dogs and saw the pair attack a cyclist, try to attack a someone in the yard of their home, and try to attack a TTC Wheel-trans operator who closed the doors of the vehicle in time.

The woman was rushed to hospital with serious and life-altering injuries.

Police are trying to identify the two dogs and their owner and say there is a concern for public safety. Investigators have released a photo (see above) and describe the dogs as black and white with larger builds, possibly pit bull terriers or a similar breed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

Feds investing $3.1B over 3 years to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis
Feds investing $3.1B over 3 years to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday the federal government is giving Ontario $3.1 billion in funding over the next three years aimed at easing the health-care crisis in the province. Ontario...

updated

2m ago

Supreme Court upholds Ottawa's Indigenous child welfare act, denies Quebec's appeal
Supreme Court upholds Ottawa's Indigenous child welfare act, denies Quebec's appeal

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that the federal Indigenous child welfare act is constitutional, affirming that First Nations, Métis and Inuit have sole authority over the protection...

1h ago

BoC expected to take its time with interest rate cuts after January's job gain
BoC expected to take its time with interest rate cuts after January's job gain

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada will be in no rush to cut interest rates after Statistics Canada reported a larger-than-expected employment gain last month, economists say. The federal agency's labour force...

30m ago

Greenwood-Coxwell theatre making live performances more accessible
Greenwood-Coxwell theatre making live performances more accessible

For those with disabilities, attending a show at just any Toronto venue isn't that simple. That's why one local theatre in Greenwood-Coxwell is trying to change that. The Redwood Theatre has been a...

34m ago

