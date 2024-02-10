‘Plan for the worst and hope for the best’: Raptors Temple on trade deadline and new-look team

Toronto Raptors forward Garrett
Toronto Raptors forward Garrett Temple shoots against New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Lindsay Dunn

Posted February 10, 2024 10:07 am.

Last Updated February 10, 2024 10:57 am.

The Toronto Raptors took it down to the wire Friday night when they played their first game at home in two weeks before beating the Houston Rockets 107-104.

A familiar face was on the visitor’s bench as Fred VanVleet made his first appearance at Scotiabank Arena as a member of the Rockets since signing with them in the off-season after seven years with the Raptors.

From the Raptors team that VanVleet won the NBA title with in 2019, only Chris Boucher remains. Ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday, Toronto was active, pulling the trigger on two separate deals before the 3 p.m. deadline.

Toronto sent Otto Porter Jr., guard Kira Lewis Jr., and a 2024 first-round draft pick to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji. A few hours later they dealt Thad Young, and Dennis Schröder to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Spencer Dinwiddie who was later waived.

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Raptors veteran Garrett Temple about the moves the team made and where he sees the future of the franchise going.

Lindsay Dunn (LD): Garrett, I know you have been traded in previous years so you are familiar with the emotions of a trade deadline. What were you doing on Thursday leading up to the deadline?

Garrett Temple {GT}: I was getting my car serviced and we actually had a group chat with Bruce (Brown) and Dennis (Schröder). After we made the trade for Kelly and Ochai, I just asked them what were they hearing from their agents and stuff, and then Dennis got traded maybe an hour after that.

LD: There were so many rumors going around the Raptors leading up to the trade deadline did you have any idea that the Raptors would make those two moves?

GT: Yeah, I had no idea. You know, again, like those two guys had an idea (Dennis and Kira), Thad didn’t know. Obviously, Otto had an idea. At the end of the day you never say never when you have been at it as long as Thad or myself. So at the end of the day, you plan for the worst and hope for the best

LD: Now to what the Raptors brought in with Olynyk and Agbaji, how do you fit into this team?

GT: Kelly brings steadying influence. You know, he’s always been a steady player, knows his game, and is very effective at what he does. In the second unit, he’s going to bring that calming influence that Thad was able to bring and that Dennis was able to bring off the bench. So I think it’ll be really good for us there as well as just another guy who has double digits in the league. I think he is in his 11th year, I think. As for Ochai, he is an athlete who can get downhill, a young guy that can really play. He seems like he listens and he’s coachable, but just another athlete that can really score for us and get downhill in transition and defend as well. So I think it’ll be good.

LD: One of your new teammates, Bruce Brown, was surrounded by trade rumours but in the locker room right now we are surrounded by the country music he is blasting. It’s been a while since I’ve heard any music being played in here and don’t actually think I’ve ever heard country playing.

GT: (laughs) I play golf with him. I don’t really like it because he beat me when he had this playing (Luke Combs was playing during the interview). So next time we won’t be playing country. But I will say I don’t listen to country much but, country music gets a bad rap. It has some really good lyrics if you really just listen to it.

LD: Have to ask you about the biggest game in sports on Sunday, the Superbowl, who are you hoping wins Kansas City or San Francisco?

GT: I mean, it’s tough to bet against Pat Mahomes, but Brock Purdy is a follower of Christ, as I am. So I’m going to be rooting for the Niners. It’s tough to bet against Mahomes though who is probably going to go down in the record books as one of the best if not the best quarterback in history. But I would love for Brock Purdy and the 49ers to get the W.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigate after someone found dead in west end apartment building
Police investigate after someone found dead in west end apartment building

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate after someone was killed following an early morning fight in the west end. Toronto police say they were called to an apartment building in the area...

43m ago

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle late last night in Scarborough. Police were called to the area of Milner and Morningside Avenues, just south of Sheppard Avenue East, just before 10 p.m....

3h ago

Israeli strikes kill 44 Palestinians in Rafah after Netanyahu says ground invasion is inevitable
Israeli strikes kill 44 Palestinians in Rafah after Netanyahu says ground invasion is inevitable

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 44 Palestinians — including more than a dozen children — in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Saturday, hours after Israel's prime minister said he had asked the...

18m ago

'Done being patient': Treaty 4 First Nations suing Ottawa over $5 annuity payments
'Done being patient': Treaty 4 First Nations suing Ottawa over $5 annuity payments

Chief Lynn Acoose says she's taking a step elders and past Indigenous leaders in her community have long been reluctant to. The chief of Zagime Anishinabek, home to several First Nations in southeastern...

42m ago

Top Stories

Police investigate after someone found dead in west end apartment building
Police investigate after someone found dead in west end apartment building

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate after someone was killed following an early morning fight in the west end. Toronto police say they were called to an apartment building in the area...

43m ago

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle late last night in Scarborough. Police were called to the area of Milner and Morningside Avenues, just south of Sheppard Avenue East, just before 10 p.m....

3h ago

Israeli strikes kill 44 Palestinians in Rafah after Netanyahu says ground invasion is inevitable
Israeli strikes kill 44 Palestinians in Rafah after Netanyahu says ground invasion is inevitable

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 44 Palestinians — including more than a dozen children — in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Saturday, hours after Israel's prime minister said he had asked the...

18m ago

'Done being patient': Treaty 4 First Nations suing Ottawa over $5 annuity payments
'Done being patient': Treaty 4 First Nations suing Ottawa over $5 annuity payments

Chief Lynn Acoose says she's taking a step elders and past Indigenous leaders in her community have long been reluctant to. The chief of Zagime Anishinabek, home to several First Nations in southeastern...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

2:00
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack

A woman is suffering from life altering but non life threatening injuries after a vicious dog attack at a bus stop in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Reporter Jazan Grewal has the details.

12h ago

2:38
Another record breaking day possible Saturday
Another record breaking day possible Saturday

After Friday's record breaking temperatures, a gradual cooldown is expected through the weekend and into next week. There's even a slight chance of snow by midweek.

17h ago

0:57
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test

A driver in York Region was pulled over by the police for allegedly going 80 kilometres an hour over the speed limit. The car - which was owned by the drivers father, was impounded and licence suspended. Kyle Hocking reports.

20h ago

11:30
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario

Tammie Sutherland speaks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of his announcement with Premier Doug Ford on a $3.1-billion health-care funding deal for Ontario.

18h ago

3:32
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment

The Greater Toronto Area has been experiencing an above-average winter when it comes to temperatures. It has meant snowfall totals have been far below normal. Nick Westoll has more.
More Videos