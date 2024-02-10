Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire

A restaurant suffered extensive damage after a two-alarm fire in Thorncliffe Saturday morning.

Toronto fire crews were met with heavy flames and smoke coming from Watan Pizza & Grill on Overlea Boulevard at Thorncliffe Park Drive around 5:45 a.m.

Officials say there were some employees inside the restaurant at the time of the blaze but they all managed to get out safely and no injuries have been reported.

Investigators have been called in to determine the origin and cause of the blaze.