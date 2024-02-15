Jury convicts Iowa police chief of lying to feds to acquire machine guns

By Jack Dura, The Associated Press

Posted February 15, 2024 5:53 pm.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 5:56 pm.

The police chief of a small Iowa town was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday of lying to federal authorities to acquire machine guns prosecutors say he sold for his own profit.

The jury convicted Adair Police Chief Brad Wendt, 47, of conspiring to make false statements to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, making false statements to the agency, and illegal possession of a machine gun. He was convicted on 11 of 15 charges.

Wendt was indicted in December 2022, accused of lying to the bureau in official letters asking to buy the machine guns or to see them demonstrated.

Authorities say he bought machine guns for the police department, then sold them for an almost $80,000 personal profit. Trial evidence showed he bought machine guns for his gun store, including a .50-caliber machine gun he mounted to his own armored Humvee, using the letters, federal prosecutors said.

“In a stark abuse of the position of trust he held, Brad Wendt exploited his position as chief of police to unlawfully obtain and sell guns for his own personal profit,” FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said in a statement Thursday. “When so many law enforcement officers in our country are working to protect our communities and uphold the law, Brad Wendt did exactly the opposite.”

Phone messages left with Wendt’s attorneys for comment were not returned.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 14. He faces up to 10 years in prison for the machine gun possession charge.

Wendt has been police chief of Adair, which has roughly 800 residents, since July 2018. The city’s website still listed him as police chief Thursday. A phone message left at city hall was not returned.

Another man, Robert Williams, was also indicted, but his charges were dismissed last year.

Jack Dura, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter travel advisory ends as Toronto sludges through messy afternoon drive
Winter travel advisory ends as Toronto sludges through messy afternoon drive

A winter weather travel advisory has ended for Toronto and the GTA, leaving commuters with a messy afternoon commute after the first significant snowfall of the month. The snow, which began falling...

12m ago

Man found stabbed at Wilson Subway Station, 1 suspect in custody
Man found stabbed at Wilson Subway Station, 1 suspect in custody

Toronto police say a man was found in Wilson Subway Station with stab wounds on Thursday evening. Paramedics say the victim in his 50s has serious but non-life threatening injuries. A female in her...

2m ago

Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto
Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto

February's first significant snowfall has resulted in 56 bus stops being rendered out of service by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) through Thursday afternoon. The TTC said the stops were deemed...

1h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike
Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike

In the wake of Toronto’s largest property tax increase in decades, Mayor Olivia Chow won’t say whether or not residents will begin to see immediate improvements to public services. In a one-on-one...

1h ago

Top Stories

Winter travel advisory ends as Toronto sludges through messy afternoon drive
Winter travel advisory ends as Toronto sludges through messy afternoon drive

A winter weather travel advisory has ended for Toronto and the GTA, leaving commuters with a messy afternoon commute after the first significant snowfall of the month. The snow, which began falling...

12m ago

Man found stabbed at Wilson Subway Station, 1 suspect in custody
Man found stabbed at Wilson Subway Station, 1 suspect in custody

Toronto police say a man was found in Wilson Subway Station with stab wounds on Thursday evening. Paramedics say the victim in his 50s has serious but non-life threatening injuries. A female in her...

2m ago

Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto
Over 50 TTC bus stops out of service due to winter storm in Toronto

February's first significant snowfall has resulted in 56 bus stops being rendered out of service by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) through Thursday afternoon. The TTC said the stops were deemed...

1h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike
Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike

In the wake of Toronto’s largest property tax increase in decades, Mayor Olivia Chow won’t say whether or not residents will begin to see immediate improvements to public services. In a one-on-one...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:07
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16

We're learning some disturbing new information about Wednesday's mass shooting at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City. At least half of those injured were children or teens and two of the suspects are juveniles. Melissa Duggan reports.

3h ago

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

18h ago

2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.

20h ago

2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

23h ago

3:32
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.

23h ago

More Videos