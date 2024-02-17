Auston Matthews nets 2nd hat trick in as many games as Toronto routs Anaheim

Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (centre) is congratulated by Simon Benoit after scoring his third goal against the Anaheim Ducks during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 17, 2024 9:53 pm.

Last Updated February 17, 2024 9:57 pm.

Auston Matthews scored his sixth hat trick of the season — and second in as many games — to give him an NHL-leading 48 goals as part of a five-point night in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ resounding 9-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

William Nylander added a goal and set up two others to hit 500 career points for Toronto (29-16-8), while Bobby McMann, with two goals and an assist, Nick Robertson, with a goal and an assist, Jake McCabe and Tyler Bertuzzi provided the rest of the offence. Timothy Liljegren had three assists. Mitch Marner, Max Domi and Matthew Knies added two each.

Martin Jones made 19 saves for the Leafs, who leapfrogged Tampa Bay for third in the Atlantic Division after the Lightning were embarrassed 9-2 on home ice by the Florida Panthers.

Toronto became the 15th team in NHL history to record hat tricks in three straight games after McMann had the first of his career Tuesday and Matthews followed that up with three goals of his own Thursday.

Matthews is also the 10th different player to register six hat tricks in a season.

Ryan Strome, with a goal and an assist, and Frank Vatrano replied for badly overmatched Anaheim (19-33-2). Lukas Dostal allowed four goals on 18 shots in the first period before being replaced by John Gibson. The veteran netminder finished with nine stops.

Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly served the third contest of his five-game suspension for cross-checking, while captain John Tavares sat out with what head coach Sheldon Keefe described as a minor injury. Veteran blueliner Mark Giordano also wasn’t in the lineup following the death of his father Thursday.

On pace to become the first NHLer to reach 70 goals in a season since 1992-93, Matthews opened the scoring at 3:41.

Toronto went up 2-0 when McMann snapped his sixth on a power play at 6:06 before McCabe fired his fifth past Dostal, who stopped 55 of the 57 shots he faced Jan. 3 in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Leafs in California

Called into service with Ilya Samsonov given the night off, Jones didn’t have much to do at the other end until Vatrano beat him for his 24th on a Ducks man advantage 59 seconds later.

But the Leafs restored their three-goal lead on another power play when Nylander buried his 28th — and 500th regular-season point — at 17:37.

Gibson replaced Dostal following the intermission, but Matthews scored his second of the night 50 seconds into the second on another man advantage, and Bertuzzi snapped a 19-game goal drought with his seventh to push Toronto to 4-for-4 on the power play at 2:51.

Matthews, who scored the OT winner on Dostal last month, completed the 13th hat trick all-time and the first five-point night of his career at 5:39 before chants of “M-V-P!” rang out around Scotiabank Arena.

McMann fired home his second of the night and seventh overall at 17:58 for an 8-1 lead.

Strome scored his ninth Anaheim with 4:24 left in regulation before Robertson buried his eighth with 2:06 remaining on the clock.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman in custody, 2nd suspect sought in Moss Park stabbing
Woman in custody, 2nd suspect sought in Moss Park stabbing

A woman is in custody and police are searching for a second suspect following a stabbing in Moss Park. Police say they were called to a building in the area of Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street...

3m ago

Ontario man charged after threatening demonstrators at Toronto hospital
Ontario man charged after threatening demonstrators at Toronto hospital

A 49-year-old man is facing charges after making threats towards demonstrators in downtown Toronto. Police say they were contacted by a man on Feb. 14, who expressed his frustration towards demonstrators...

5h ago

Fatal shooting in Black Creek neighbourhood linked to similar incident less than 24 hours ago: police
Fatal shooting in Black Creek neighbourhood linked to similar incident less than 24 hours ago: police

Police are investigating after someone was shot and killed in the same Black Creek neighbourhood that was the scene of a shooting less than 24 hours ago. Investigators say just after 3 p.m. a man was...

2h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting next week, the City will begin construction work on a stretch of King Street...

1h ago

Top Stories

Woman in custody, 2nd suspect sought in Moss Park stabbing
Woman in custody, 2nd suspect sought in Moss Park stabbing

A woman is in custody and police are searching for a second suspect following a stabbing in Moss Park. Police say they were called to a building in the area of Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street...

3m ago

Ontario man charged after threatening demonstrators at Toronto hospital
Ontario man charged after threatening demonstrators at Toronto hospital

A 49-year-old man is facing charges after making threats towards demonstrators in downtown Toronto. Police say they were contacted by a man on Feb. 14, who expressed his frustration towards demonstrators...

5h ago

Fatal shooting in Black Creek neighbourhood linked to similar incident less than 24 hours ago: police
Fatal shooting in Black Creek neighbourhood linked to similar incident less than 24 hours ago: police

Police are investigating after someone was shot and killed in the same Black Creek neighbourhood that was the scene of a shooting less than 24 hours ago. Investigators say just after 3 p.m. a man was...

2h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting next week, the City will begin construction work on a stretch of King Street...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody

A Friday evening attempted robbery inside Square One mall leaves one teenager in serious condition with stab wounds. Jazan Grewal reports on the latest details from Peel Regional Police.

23h ago

2:22
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance

A group of residents at a Lawrence Avenue building say they've reached an impasse with their landlord as rent increases outpace provincial guidelines, while at the same time alleging serious maintenance issues persist. David Zura explains.

2:37
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic

Panic and confusion after a family doctor in Toronto closed her practice and moved to a private health clinic. As Tina Yazdani reports, some of her 1,600 patients are calling it an example of the downfall of the public healthcare system.
2:24
Sweeping changes to rooming house by-laws in Toronto take effect next month
Sweeping changes to rooming house by-laws in Toronto take effect next month

Multi-tenant houses, also known as rooming houses, have been the source of debate in Toronto for decades. Will new city bylaws, set to hit the books next month, make a difference? Pat Taney reports.
0:51
Subway stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition
Subway stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition

A rush hour stabbing at Wilson subway station leaves a victim with life-threatening injuries according to Toronto Police Services. Jazan Grewal reports on the suspect and further details.
More Videos