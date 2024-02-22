A Mississippi university pauses its effort to remove ‘Women’ from its name

FILE - Mississippi University for Women banners decorate the campus in Columbus, Miss., Oct. 23, 2023. The university, which has also enrolled men since 1982, announced Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, that it would pause its effort to choose a new name that does not include the word "Women." (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Emily Wagster Pettus, The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2024 4:26 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 4:43 pm.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — One of Mississippi’s public universities is pausing its effort to switch to a name that doesn’t include the word “Women.”

The president of Mississippi University for Women, Nora Miller, said in a statement Wednesday that students, alumni and others should have more discussion about the matter.

The university in Columbus has enrolled men since 1982, and about about 22% of the current 2,230 students are male. But university leaders say having “women” in the name makes recruiting more difficult.

Miller graduated from MUW and said she acknowledges “the challenges, the missteps, the frustrations, and the uncertainties” caused by efforts to rebrand.

“While we remain committed to a future name change, we will regroup and re-examine our processes, ways of engaging our alumni base, and the many needs surrounding finding a name that captures the unique history as well as the contemporary qualities of our university,” Miller wrote.

Her statement came eight days after Miller announced the school would seek legislative approval to become Wynbridge State University of Mississippi — a name that would still allow marketing under a longtime nickname, “The W.”

Amanda Clay Powers, the university’s dean of library services and co-chair of the naming task force, said Feb. 13 that Wynbridge “creatively pairs the Old English word for ‘W,’ using it as a ‘bridge’ that connects past, present and future W graduates.”

Backlash by alumni caused university officials to backtrack from another proposed name unveiled in January, Mississippi Brightwell University.

In 2022, Miller announced a task force to examine a name change, months after the university’s Deans Council sent her a letter saying the current name presents “challenges.”

Alumni have squelched previous renaming efforts.

The university’s president in 2009, Claudia Limbert, proposed changing to Reneau University to honor Sallie Reneau, who wrote to the Mississippi governor in the mid-19th century to propose a public college for women.

The school was chartered in 1884 as Industrial Institute and College and was on the campus of an existing private school, Columbus Female Institute. The original mission of the college was to provide higher education and vocational training for women.

In 1920, the name changed to Mississippi State College for Women, and in 1974 it became Mississippi University for Women.

Emily Wagster Pettus, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

1h ago

Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family
Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family

The murder of four members of a Muslim family in southwestern Ontario by a self-described white nationalist was an act of terrorism, a judge ruled Thursday as she sentenced the man to life in prison with...

0m ago

31 arrested, 100-plus charges laid in Peel street racing incidents dating back to last year
31 arrested, 100-plus charges laid in Peel street racing incidents dating back to last year

Peel police say 31 people have been arrested and over 100 charges laid as a result of street racing incidents late last year. Investigators say on Nov. 18, 2023, as many as 150 vehicles were seen at...

2h ago

OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust
OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust

Provincial police say hundreds of guns have been seized and hundreds of charges laid as a result of a cross border investigation involving U.S. Homeland Security. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

3h ago

Top Stories

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

1h ago

Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family
Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family

The murder of four members of a Muslim family in southwestern Ontario by a self-described white nationalist was an act of terrorism, a judge ruled Thursday as she sentenced the man to life in prison with...

0m ago

31 arrested, 100-plus charges laid in Peel street racing incidents dating back to last year
31 arrested, 100-plus charges laid in Peel street racing incidents dating back to last year

Peel police say 31 people have been arrested and over 100 charges laid as a result of street racing incidents late last year. Investigators say on Nov. 18, 2023, as many as 150 vehicles were seen at...

2h ago

OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust
OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust

Provincial police say hundreds of guns have been seized and hundreds of charges laid as a result of a cross border investigation involving U.S. Homeland Security. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have teamed up with U.S. Homeland Security in the biggest firearms seizure in the province's history. More than $3 million worth of illegal guns and drugs were seized during the operation.

2h ago

2:17
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.

21h ago

2:54
Blue Jays fans pay tribute to longtime supporter Liz Holmes
Blue Jays fans pay tribute to longtime supporter Liz Holmes

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Toronto Blue Jays closer and Canadian Jordan Romano about team enthusiast Liz Holmes and her impact on the community.

21h ago

2:44
Business Report: A new taste for Beyond Meat
Business Report: A new taste for Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat is changing the ingredients in some of its meatless products. Plus, one company is making big money off AI, while Amazon reaches a major milestone. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

23h ago

1:39
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?

Last May, the Canadian government announced a plan that would allow Canadians to renew their passports online by the fall of 2023. It never happened. Pat Taney finds out why.
More Videos