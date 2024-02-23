Alberta regulator accepts Rockies coal mine application, will call public hearing

Brian Jean gestures during the United Conservative Party of Alberta leadership candidate's debate in Medicine Hat, Alta., Wednesday, July 27, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 23, 2024 1:01 pm.

Last Updated February 23, 2024 1:12 pm.

Alberta’s energy regulator says it will accept an application and open hearings into a controversial open-pit coal mine on the southern slopes of the province’s Rocky Mountains.

In a letter dated Thursday, the Alberta Energy Regulator says it has decided the Grassy Mountain proposal should be considered an advanced project and be exempt from a ministerial order banning coal development along the province’s eastern slopes.

The letter says the regulator reached the decision after receiving a note from Energy Minister Brian Jean suggesting the project falls into the exempt category. 

It says the application will go before a public hearing, although it doesn’t set out the rules for that hearing or who will be eligible to appear before it.  

The Grassy Mountain steelmaking coal project near Crowsnest Pass has been before regulators for years and was denied permits by both the Alberta and federal governments in 2021 after a lengthy environmental assessment. 

Proponent Benga Mining, now named Northback, lost an appeal of that decision in Alberta’s top court and the Supreme Court of Canada declined to reconsider it.

Northback has applied for exploration and water diversion licences.

The Canadian Press

Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge
Wild weather swing expected in Toronto with fierce, but fleeting, temperature plunge

Toronto's largely absent winter will roar back with a dramatic temperature plunge expected Friday night and into Saturday, but the milder temperatures that have marked the season will soon return. Temperatures...

1h ago

Help! My mail is being held hostage
Help! My mail is being held hostage

A North York woman is speaking out after outgoing mail she'd been inserting into a Canada Post mailbox went uncollected for months. Cheryl Smith lives in a highrise apartment building and has used...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Toronto commercial parking levy worth $150M a year in revenue: city staff
Toronto commercial parking levy worth $150M a year in revenue: city staff

A report to be considered by the City's Executive Committee next week says the city would generate upwards of $150 million a year in additional revenue through a commercial parking levy. A levy on...

1h ago

Kenyan asylum seeker dies after staying in Peel Region shelter
Kenyan asylum seeker dies after staying in Peel Region shelter

A Kenyan asylum seeker died over the weekend after she waited hours in the cold to get into a shelter space. At a press conference Friday, advocates from the African Canadian community identified the...

2h ago

2:34
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser
Online footage appears to show woman struck by police cruiser

A woman is speaking out after she says a police cruiser struck her while crossing an intersection. Jazan Grewal has the latest details.

15h ago

2:35
Sunshine aplenty this weekend in Toronto despite colder Saturday
Sunshine aplenty this weekend in Toronto despite colder Saturday

The week will end on a pleasant note weather-wise in Toronto, with temperatures around 6 C. While it will dip below freezing on Saturday, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around for what should make for a fantastic start to the weekend.

19h ago

2:10
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly

A disturbing and graphic assembly at a Catholic secondary school in Keswick has left students shaken. As Tina Yazdani reports, they're speaking out after being exposed to anti-abortion material.

20h ago

0:46
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have teamed up with U.S. Homeland Security in the biggest firearms seizure in the province's history. More than $3 million worth of illegal guns and drugs were seized during the operation.

23h ago

2:17
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.
