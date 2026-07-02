Police search for 7-year-old missing boy in Hamilton

Police in Hamilton are searching for a seven-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday.

Investigators say Nathanael was last seen around 3 p.m. on Canada Day on the beach by floating inflatable playground at the Binbrook Conservation Area.

He is around four feet tall with a skinny build and short, shaved hair. He was wearing a white tank top with Thomas the Train Engine pictures on the front, green shorts with a small orange logo above the left knee, and green swim goggles.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact police at 905-546-3886, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.