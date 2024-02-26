Japan’s moon lander survives second lunar night, beating predictions

FILE - This image provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)/Takara Tomy/Sony Group Corporation/Doshisha University shows an image taken by a Lunar Excursion Vehicle 2 (LEV-2) of a robotic moon rover called Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, on the moon. A Japanese moon explorer, after making a historic “pinpoint” lunar landing last month, has also captured data from 10 lunar rocks, a far greater than expected work that could help find the clue to the origin of the moon, its project manager said Wednesday, Feb. 14 , 2024. (JAXA/Takara Tomy/Sony Group Corporation/Doshisha University via AP, File)

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted February 26, 2024 6:36 am.

Last Updated February 26, 2024 6:42 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s first moon lander responded to a signal from Earth, suggesting it has survived a second freezing weeks-long lunar night, Japan’s space agency said Monday.

JAXA called the signal, received late Sunday night, a “miracle” because the probe was not designed to survive the lunar night, when temperatures can fall to minus 170 degrees Celsius (minus 274 degrees Fahrenheit).

The craft, Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, made a “pinpoint” touchdown on Jan. 20, making Japan became the fifth country to successfully place a probe on the moon.

But the probe landed the wrong way up, with its solar panels initially unable to see the sun and had to be turned off within hours.

SLIM regained power on the eighth day after its landing, when it got the sun. For several days, SLIM collected geological data from moon rocks, before going back into hibernation in late January to wait out another lunar night.

JAXA said Sunday’s communication was kept short because it was still “lunar midday” and SLIM was at a very high temperature, about 100 Celsius (212 Fahrenheit). JAXA is now preparing to make contact again when the vehicle has cooled.

Scientists are hoping to find clues about the origin of the moon by the comparing mineral compositions of moon rocks and those of Earth.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

9h ago

York U academic workers set to walk off job today
York U academic workers set to walk off job today

Three thousand contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University are poised to walk off the job on Monday if a new deal isn't reached with the school's administration. The...

1h ago

Palestinian PM submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms
Palestinian PM submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said Monday his government is resigning, in a move that could open the door to U.S.-backed reforms in the Palestinian Authority. President...

23m ago

Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York
Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York

Toronto police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in stealing packages off porches on multiple occasions. Between Jan. 10, 2023 and Oct. 10, 2023, seven porch thefts were reported...

15h ago

Top Stories

TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday
TTC riders will see an end to double fares starting Monday

Double fares for thousands of Toronto and GTA transit riders will be a thing of the past come Monday. Starting Feb. 26, if you transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies, you will only...

9h ago

York U academic workers set to walk off job today
York U academic workers set to walk off job today

Three thousand contract instructors, teaching assistants, and graduate assistants at York University are poised to walk off the job on Monday if a new deal isn't reached with the school's administration. The...

1h ago

Palestinian PM submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms
Palestinian PM submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said Monday his government is resigning, in a move that could open the door to U.S.-backed reforms in the Palestinian Authority. President...

23m ago

Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York
Police looking to identify suspect from porch thefts in East York

Toronto police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in stealing packages off porches on multiple occasions. Between Jan. 10, 2023 and Oct. 10, 2023, seven porch thefts were reported...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
One fare program begins tomorrow
One fare program begins tomorrow

Beginning Monday, the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit will allow users to pay with just one fare. Afua Baah reports.

9h ago

2:47
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies
More than 27 thousand signatures to lower minimum age for colonoscopies

A local hip hop artist is currently fighting cancer, but has also decided to push for a lower minimum age for colonoscopies. Brandon Rowe Reports.

11h ago

2:12
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC
Black History Month mural campaign unveiled on the TTC

A series of 11 murals honouring Black Torontonians who have had a positive impact on the City, were unveiled on Saturday as part of a Subway tour from York University to Union Station. Rob Leth joined the tour and files this report.

2:23
Auto show celebrates a full comeback
Auto show celebrates a full comeback

The Canadian International Show says this is the first year it's seen a full comeback in both visitors and vendors in the pandemic break. David Zura explains.

2:05
Big warm-up in store
Big warm-up in store

With March just around the corner, more spring-like temperatures are in the forecast for most of the next week in the GTA and surrounding areas.
More Videos