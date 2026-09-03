What’s open/closed on Labour Day

An "open" sign is shown on a shop door in this undated image. Photo: Mike Petrucci on Unsplash

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 3, 2026 10:05 am.

One last long weekend left to enjoy the summer but there are lots of activities happening, including the last weekend of the CNE, and the weather is expected to be a pleasant one.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Monday, Sept. 7:

Attractions

Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO): Open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Aga Khan Museum: Open 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Arcadia Earth: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Canada’s Wonderland: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Splash Works: Open 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Centreville Amusement Park: Open 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Casa Loma: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CN Tower: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Distillery District: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hockey Hall of Fame: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ontario Science Centre at Harbourfront Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ripley’s Aquarium: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Royal Ontario Museum (ROM): Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Toronto Zoo: Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Riverdale Farm: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beer/LCBO

  • Select Beer Store locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here to locate one in your area.
  • LCBO stores will be closed.

Transit

  • The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule.
  • GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Grocery/pharmacy stores

  • Select grocery store locations will remain open, including Rabba Fine Foods, and Eataly. Check your local location for hours.
  • Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open on Monday; call ahead or check online for your location’s hours.

Malls

  • Dufferin Mall: Closed.
  • Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Fairview Mall: Closed
  • Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Scarborough Town Centre: Closed
  • Sherway Gardens: Closed
  • Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Yorkdale: Shops in the mall will be closed, but select restaurants and the Cineplex will be open.

Other

  • Banks and government offices will be closed.
  • There is no mail delivery.
  • Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on both Sunday and Monday.
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

DVP reopens Thursday morning following extended closure due to flooding

Flooding resulted in an extended closure of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), with other streets in Toronto greatly impacted by Wednesday's intense storm, including a stretch of the Gardiner Expressway and...

updated

1h ago

Sinkhole opens in Vaughan after Wednesday's storm, forcing indefinite closure on Huntington Road

A stretch of roadway in Vaughan has been shut down indefinitely after a sinkhole opened during Wednesday's intense storm system — a fast‑moving, flood‑triggering blast of rain that hammered the GTA...

19m ago

Ottawa spending $4.7B on new made-in-Canada Via Rail passenger cars

Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government is spending $4.7 billion to build 313 new passenger cars for Via Rail. Carney is making the announcement today at the Alstom plant in Thunder Bay, Ont.,...

updated

19m ago

Possible tornadoes being investigated from Bayfield to Cambridge following damaging storm

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) is sending a damage survey team out Thursday, following a massive storm system that rolled across southern Ontario late Wednesday afternoon. The group out of Western...

6h ago

Top Stories

DVP reopens Thursday morning following extended closure due to flooding

Flooding resulted in an extended closure of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), with other streets in Toronto greatly impacted by Wednesday's intense storm, including a stretch of the Gardiner Expressway and...

updated

1h ago

Sinkhole opens in Vaughan after Wednesday's storm, forcing indefinite closure on Huntington Road

A stretch of roadway in Vaughan has been shut down indefinitely after a sinkhole opened during Wednesday's intense storm system — a fast‑moving, flood‑triggering blast of rain that hammered the GTA...

19m ago

Ottawa spending $4.7B on new made-in-Canada Via Rail passenger cars

Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government is spending $4.7 billion to build 313 new passenger cars for Via Rail. Carney is making the announcement today at the Alstom plant in Thunder Bay, Ont.,...

updated

19m ago

Possible tornadoes being investigated from Bayfield to Cambridge following damaging storm

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) is sending a damage survey team out Thursday, following a massive storm system that rolled across southern Ontario late Wednesday afternoon. The group out of Western...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos