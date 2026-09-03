What’s open/closed on Labour Day
Posted September 3, 2026 10:05 am.
One last long weekend left to enjoy the summer but there are lots of activities happening, including the last weekend of the CNE, and the weather is expected to be a pleasant one.
Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Monday, Sept. 7:
Attractions
Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO): Open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Aga Khan Museum: Open 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Arcadia Earth: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Canada’s Wonderland: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Splash Works: Open 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Centreville Amusement Park: Open 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Casa Loma: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CN Tower: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Distillery District: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hockey Hall of Fame: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ontario Science Centre at Harbourfront Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ripley’s Aquarium: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Royal Ontario Museum (ROM): Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Toronto Zoo: Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Riverdale Farm: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Beer/LCBO
- Select Beer Store locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here to locate one in your area.
- LCBO stores will be closed.
Transit
- The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule.
- GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.
Grocery/pharmacy stores
- Select grocery store locations will remain open, including Rabba Fine Foods, and Eataly. Check your local location for hours.
- Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open on Monday; call ahead or check online for your location’s hours.
Malls
- Dufferin Mall: Closed.
- Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Fairview Mall: Closed
- Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Scarborough Town Centre: Closed
- Sherway Gardens: Closed
- Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Upper Canada Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Yorkdale: Shops in the mall will be closed, but select restaurants and the Cineplex will be open.
Other
- Banks and government offices will be closed.
- There is no mail delivery.
- Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on both Sunday and Monday.