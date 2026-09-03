What’s open/closed on Labour Day

One last long weekend left to enjoy the summer but there are lots of activities happening, including the last weekend of the CNE, and the weather is expected to be a pleasant one.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Monday, Sept. 7:

Attractions

Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO): Open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aga Khan Museum: Open 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Arcadia Earth: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Canada’s Wonderland: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Splash Works: Open 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Centreville Amusement Park: Open 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Casa Loma: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CN Tower: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Distillery District: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hockey Hall of Fame: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre at Harbourfront Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum (ROM): Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Zoo: Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Riverdale Farm: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beer/LCBO

Select Beer Store locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here to locate one in your area.

to locate one in your area. LCBO stores will be closed.

Transit

The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Grocery/pharmacy stores

Select grocery store locations will remain open, including Rabba Fine Foods, and Eataly. Check your local location for hours.

Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open on Monday; call ahead or check online for your location’s hours.

Malls

Dufferin Mall: Closed.

Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fairview Mall: Closed

Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Scarborough Town Centre: Closed

Sherway Gardens: Closed

Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Yorkdale: Shops in the mall will be closed, but select restaurants and the Cineplex will be open.

Other

Banks and government offices will be closed.

There is no mail delivery.

Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on both Sunday and Monday.