B.C. Premier Eby apologizes to Doukhobors, for wrongs that ‘echoed for generations’

Premier David Eby arrives for a press conference at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Eby officially apologized in the Victoria legislature on behalf of government to members of the Doukhobor religious community, including children who were forcibly taken from their parents more than 70 years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 27, 2024 6:51 pm.

Last Updated February 27, 2024 6:56 pm.

VICTORIA — British Columbia Premier David Eby has officially apologized in the Victoria legislature to members of the Doukhobor religious community, including children who were forcibly taken from their parents more than 70 years ago.

He says those children were physically and psychologically mistreated after being placed in educational facilities, including a former tuberculosis sanatorium in New Denver, in B.C.’s southern Interior.

Eby says it should never have happened and the province recognizes it caused harms that have “echoed for generations.”

He says this is why the province is allocating $10 million to “help people hurt by these historical wrongs and will help prevent similar occurrences in the future.”

That funding was announced by Attorney General Niki Sharma earlier this month. 

BC Ombudsperson Jay Chalke called Eby’s apology a “meaningful and essential step forward,” but says the province should also provide individual compensation to victims. 

“Such compensation would allow survivors and their families to, in the premier’s words, ‘access the support they need, however it looks’ to support their healing,” he said in a statement.

In his speech Tuesday, the premier thanked the advocates from the Doukhobor community who have spoken out against the harms, adding that some of the funding will be allocated for survivor counselling and other wellness initiatives. 

“Today marks a milestone in the history of our province,” Eby said. “While we cannot undo the harms of the past, we can recognize and hold up survivors while we continue our work together to ensure that such a violation of human rights, of human dignity, of families, never happens again.”

The Doukhobors were an exiled Russian Christian group that originally settled in B.C. in the early 20th century. 

Hundreds of Doukhobor children were forcibly removed from their homes in the 1950s, in part because their parents opposed government rules and refused to send them to public schools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with sharp and bitter cold front coming

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that is expected to remain in effect through Wednesday in anticipation of a sharp cold front that will see double-digit temperatures...

15m ago

Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity
Second TPS officer pleads guilty to misconduct in case of racially-charged mistaken identity

A second Toronto police officer had admitted to misconduct after a university student was thrown to the ground and tasered five times in a racially-charged case of mistaken identity. In the summer of...

2h ago

Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida
Son, 4, of Blue Jays' Swanson struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital in Florida

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson will be away from the team after his four-year-old son was struck by a vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in Clearwater, Fla. Blue Jays manager John Schneider...

3h ago

2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto; suspects sought

Two men are dead and police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road...

6h ago

