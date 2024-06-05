Friday deadline looms for possible TTC strike

A TTC subway car on Line 1 is seen in this undated photo.
CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 5, 2024 3:52 pm.

The president of a union representing Toronto transit workers says they are headed toward a Friday strike unless talks drastically change on core issues.

A strike could bring transit service in Canada’s most populous city to a grinding halt, upending travel plans for tens of thousands of commuters who depend on its streetcars, subways and buses.

ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred says talks are at an impasse, but negotiations continue with the Toronto Transit Commission as the clock ticks down to a deadline just past midnight Friday.

Alfred says the union’s main sticking points include wages, benefits, and a number of job security issues for its nearly 12,000 members.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green says negotiations are likely to go down to the wire, but they remain optimistic a deal can be worked out before the deadline.

The two sides have agreed to continue operating Wheel-Trans, the city’s paratransit service for people with disabilities, if there is a strike.

Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital
Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital

A second victim has died in hospital after suffering injuries in the Etobicoke mass shooting that left another man dead. Police say an autopsy is underway and they can't confirm the man's death is a...

58m ago

2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries
2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries

McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton says it has paused scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after two children recently died after being discharged following those...

46m ago

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years

The Bank of Canada marked a major turning point in its fight against inflation on Wednesday as it lowered its key interest rate for the first time in more than four years, making it the first central bank...

34m ago

What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments
What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments

The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent. Here's what it could mean for your finances. What does it mean for consumers and prime rates? The...

1h ago

