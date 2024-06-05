Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital

A second victim has died in hospital after suffering injuries in the Etobicoke mass shooting that left another man dead.

Police say an autopsy is underway and they can’t confirm the man’s death is a homicide and related to the shooting until investigators get the results.

The family of the man who died said he was shot in the legs three times in the incident.

Five people were shot in the area of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue near North Albion Collegiate Institute at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday.

It’s alleged that a dark pickup truck pulled up to the high school’s parking lot. Two suspects exited and allegedly opened fire before fleeing in the vehicle.

Police and medics arrived on scene and located five injured people — all men between the ages of 40 and 60.

The victims were transported to a local hospital where the first victim, identified on Tuesday as Delroy “George” Parkes, was pronounced dead.

The other four victims, at the time, had injuries ranging from life-altering to non-life-threatening.

A motive has not been determined. On Monday, Det.-Sgt. Phillip Campbell couldn’t say if the deceased man was being specifically targeted.

“From what I understand, it’s just a group of men gathering after playing soccer in the afternoon,” he said. “Just socializing, enjoying the fresh air. We think maybe there were 15 to 20 people (at the scene at the time).”

CityNews obtained security video of a similar, dark-coloured pickup truck crashing in front of a nearby Rexdale home following a police chase a few hours after the shooting. The video also shows a foot pursuit of multiple suspects.

A TPS spokesperson wouldn’t confirm details regarding the pickup truck in the surveillance video. No suspect information has been released at this time.