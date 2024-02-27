Etobicoke man, 26, charged in child luring investigation

Tyler Pennells
Police determined that the accused operated under two names on social media platforms: Tyler Pennells and Tyler Christopher Pennells. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 27, 2024 11:18 am.

Last Updated February 27, 2024 11:19 am.

A man from Etobicoke is facing charges in a child luring investigation after he allegedly used various names on social media to contact minors, Toronto police said.

Authorities executed a search warrant on Feb. 22 in the Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West area in Etobicoke.

Police determined that the accused operated under two names on social media platforms: Tyler Pennells and Tyler Christopher Pennells.

Pennells, 26 of Etobicoke, was arrested and charged with two counts of luring a child under 16, invitation to sexual touching and transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under 16.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22.

The man’s photo has been released.

