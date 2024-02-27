2 males killed in early morning shooting in Toronto’s northwest

Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West, around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday for reports of gunfire.

Police say two males were found injured on the road and were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Residents in the area tell CityNews they heard several shots fired.

There is no word on any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. More to come.