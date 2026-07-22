Peel police investigating shooting in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 22, 2026 11:01 pm.

Peel police are investigating after a shooting in Brampton.

Officers were called to Dixie Road and Lisa Street just after 9 p.m. for reports of shooting.

There’s been no information released about whether someone was injured in the shooting.

No suspect information has been released, but there is no known threat to public safety.

Police say the scene is secured and will be under investigation for an extended period of time.

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