1 injured after car crashes into butcher shop in Scarborough

One person suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a butcher shop in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to a plaza on Kingston Road near Markham Road just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a vehicle crashing into a store window.

Paramedics say they assessed a person at the scene for minor injuries.

It is unclear if any customers were inside the shop but according to its business hours posted online, the store was open at the time.

Toronto Fire officials say there is no indication that the building’s structure has been compromised.

It is not yet known what led to the crash.