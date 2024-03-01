The Big Story

Everything you never wanted to know about bed bugs

bed bugs
A close up of a bed bug. Photo: Getty.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 1, 2024 7:28 am.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 7:29 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, just 20 years ago, Canadian cities were seeing a few dozen bed bug infestation reports a year. Now they get thousands — and in Toronto, tens of thousands. In Canada and around the world, the terrifying creatures are back, and they’re becoming more resilient every day.

Lauren McKeon is the deputy editor at Toronto Life, where she wrote at length about her own experience dealing with these seemingly ineradicable pests. “The idea of having your home, which is your sanctuary, no longer be that, is just too much to handle,” says McKeon.

How did bed bugs come back to become such a huge problem? What works against them and what doesn’t? And why are these bugs, of all the things that crawl on this Earth, the ones that make us so nauseatingly uncomfortable and paranoid?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pellet gun shooter arrested after woman randomly attacked in Scarborough: police
Pellet gun shooter arrested after woman randomly attacked in Scarborough: police

An arrest has been made after a woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack in Scarborough earlier this week. Investigators say a 76-year-old woman was walking in the area...

breaking

2h ago

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84
Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84. Caroline Mulroney confirmed her father's death in a post on X, saying he died peacefully surrounded by family. A spokesman...

11h ago

No subway service on portion of Line 1 due to track issue
No subway service on portion of Line 1 due to track issue

It's not a great start for TTC riders heading to work or school on Friday morning with no subway service on a portion of Line 1. The TTC says trains are not running between St. Andrew and Spadina stations...

3m ago

House of Commons silent, Parliament Hill flag at half-mast after death of Mulroney
House of Commons silent, Parliament Hill flag at half-mast after death of Mulroney

Members of Parliament are absent from the House of Commons as Canadians mourn the death of former prime minister Brian Mulroney.  The flag atop the Peace Tower is flying at half-mast in tribute to...

2h ago

Top Stories

Pellet gun shooter arrested after woman randomly attacked in Scarborough: police
Pellet gun shooter arrested after woman randomly attacked in Scarborough: police

An arrest has been made after a woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack in Scarborough earlier this week. Investigators say a 76-year-old woman was walking in the area...

breaking

2h ago

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84
Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84. Caroline Mulroney confirmed her father's death in a post on X, saying he died peacefully surrounded by family. A spokesman...

11h ago

No subway service on portion of Line 1 due to track issue
No subway service on portion of Line 1 due to track issue

It's not a great start for TTC riders heading to work or school on Friday morning with no subway service on a portion of Line 1. The TTC says trains are not running between St. Andrew and Spadina stations...

3m ago

House of Commons silent, Parliament Hill flag at half-mast after death of Mulroney
House of Commons silent, Parliament Hill flag at half-mast after death of Mulroney

Members of Parliament are absent from the House of Commons as Canadians mourn the death of former prime minister Brian Mulroney.  The flag atop the Peace Tower is flying at half-mast in tribute to...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84 surrounded by family at a Palm Beach hospital, where he was being treated after a recent fall.

9h ago

1:56
Toronto police investigates death at downtown warming centre
Toronto police investigates death at downtown warming centre

Toronto police are investigating a death at a downtown warming centre. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on concerns from residents who live nearby.

12h ago

1:52
Man killed in daylight shooing at a busy Rexdale plaza
Man killed in daylight shooing at a busy Rexdale plaza

One man is dead after shots were fire into an SUV at a busy plaza in Rexdale. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the scene.

14h ago

4:03
Woman shot in face with pellet gun
Woman shot in face with pellet gun

A 76-year-old woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun while she was walking along a Scarborough-area street. As Faiza Amin reports, investigators have released a suspect photo and a description.

20h ago

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.
More Videos