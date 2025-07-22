‘No laughing matter’: TTC’s new ‘POO’ title for fare inspectors draws online mockery

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 22, 2025 5:54 am.

Last Updated July 22, 2025 6:13 am.

TTC fare inspectors are sporting a new look — trading their familiar yellow jackets for grey shirts — as part of a rebranding effort aimed at boosting their authority. However, while the overhaul is intended to convey a more serious tone, critics argue that the updated uniforms and new job titles may have the opposite effect.

As of Sunday, July 20, TTC fare inspectors have been rebranded as Provincial Offences Officers — or POOs for short. Despite the change in appearance and their new job titles, the job will remain the same — they will continue to be responsible for fare compliance, education, and providing customer service across the system, the TTC said.

The title change has sparked mockery online, with many poking fun at the unfortunate acronym.

“Just spotted some POO’s on the street. (Did ANYONE workshop this?),” wrote X user and City Hall reporter Matthew Bingley.

“Yes, Matt. We were kids once, too, and the acronym was thought through, but the designation was not ours to begin with,” read a response from TTC Media Relations.

The TTC says POO existed in Ontario’s legislation “long before” the TTC began using the new acronym over the weekend.

“We thank the snickering, puerile 12-year-old boys who dominate the internet for their insights,” the post continued. “However, it does not negate the fact that fare cheats face fines of hundreds of dollars, which is no laughing matter.”

Rebrand aimed at tackling Toronto’s fare evasion issue

Councillor Josh Matlow (Toronto-St. Paul’s) also joined in the online derision, quote-tweeting the TTC’s original announcement and writing, “We’re going to have to do some work on the acronym though.”

The TTC says the rebrand is part of a broader push to curb fare evasion and recover millions in lost revenue. Officials cite a 2019 Auditor General’s report that recommended a more robust inspection presence to enhance compliance.

Under the new title, Provincial Offences Officers will continue checking for proof of payment and can issue fines ranging from $235 to $425 for fare evasion.

Despite the jokes, fare evasion remains a serious issue. A 2023 TTC audit estimated that up to $140 million is lost annually — money the agency says could be used to improve service, safety, and cleanliness.

Last year, the TTC began eliminating the “no-tap” fare gates at Toronto subway stations to capture lost fares. The TTC also introduced plainclothes inspectors across the system, hired more fare inspectors, and introduced body-worn cameras and mobile ticketing.

With files from Michael Talbot of CityNews

