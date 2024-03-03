Police investigate after man’s body found at Etobicoke waste management facility

Toronto police are investigating after the body of a man was found at a waste management facility in south Etobicoke.

Police say they were called to the Waste Management transfer station at 260 New Toronto Street in the area of Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West on Friday morning.

Investigators say they believe the man’s body was brought to the facility in a garbage truck and they are attempting to determine where the truck may have come from.

The homicide unit has also been notified but it has not yet been determined if foul play resulted in the man’s death.