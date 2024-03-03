One person in custody from demonstration in Thornhill

A file photo of a York Regional police cruiser.
A file photo of a York Regional police cruiser. (CITYNEWS)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted March 3, 2024 12:26 pm.

York police say one person is in custody following demonstrations in Thornhill on Sunday morning.

The demonstrations began in the Clarke Avenue West and Bathurst Street area in Thornhill at 9:00 a.m., with over 100 protestors expected by officers. The demonstrations have been peaceful, reported by police on scene.

Police say there are two groups, one is pro-Israel and one pro-Palestine, separated by Clark Avenue.

Officers have one person in custody, but the reason was not specified. York police later posted on X that they are investigating a male involved in the demonstration and the investigation is ongoing.

There is no risk to public safety at this time and no injuries reported.

Police are in the process of partially opening the road.

