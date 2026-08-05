Toronto Fire is investigating yet another incident involving lithium‑ion batteries after a two‑alarm fire broke out early Wednesday inside a city‑run shelter operating out of a former hotel in Etobicoke.

Crews were called at 5:35 a.m. to 2180 Islington Ave. near Dixon Road, a 13‑storey high‑rise near Rexdale Boulevard. The building, once listed as a Four Points by the Sheraton, now functions as a city‑run shelter, according to municipal records.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke pouring from a seventh‑floor unit, prompting an upgrade to a two‑alarm response. Multiple trucks, pump crews and aerial units were dispatched as firefighters made their way up the tower.

Toronto Fire says the blaze was knocked down by the building’s sprinkler system. The fire was contained to the unit of origin, preventing spread to neighbouring rooms.

Platoon Chief Peter Rappos said that one person was transported to a local hospital for non-fire-related injuries, confirming that no injuries related to the fire occurred.

Inside the affected room, firefighters located burned lithium‑ion batteries, though officials say it is unclear whether — or how — the batteries contributed to the fire.

The discovery marks another lithium‑ion battery‑related incident for Toronto Fire this week, following a serious blaze at 666 Ontario St. where compromised e‑bike batteries contributed to a fully involved apartment fire that injured four people, including two children.