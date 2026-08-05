Over 4,000 charges laid in retail theft probe involving ‘repeat and prolific offenders’: Toronto police

Security camera footage released by Toronto Police captured a glimpse into the rampant retail theft in North Etobicoke, leading to the arrest of hundreds.

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 5, 2026 11:38 am.

The thefts are shockingly brazen. Videos shared by Toronto police on Wednesday show multiple suspects walking into stores, loading up bags, suitcases and shopping carts with items and walking out, seemingly without fear of consequence.

Despite the cavalier nature of the alleged crimes, there were indeed consequences.

Toronto police announced over 500 arrests and 4,000 charges in a years-long, ongoing retail theft probe that Supt. Ron Taverner said involves “repeat and prolific offenders” with ties to larger organized crime groups.

A rash of thefts in North Etobicoke spurred Toronto police to establish a dedicated Organized Retail Crime Unit two years ago and on Wednesday Chief Myron Demkiw shared the results:

• 546 arrests
• 4,033 charges laid
• More than $1.6 million in stolen merchandise linked to investigations

“This hurts big chains and mom and pop shops alike,” Demkiw said of the thefts. “It hurts the economy and it makes people feel unsafe in their neighbourhoods.”

Due to ongoing court proceedings, no suspects were named, but Demkiw said one investigation alone resulted in 20 arrests and over 400 charges.

Supt. Ron Taverner said the suspects are “connected to larger organized crime networks” that sell the stolen goods.

“Our investigations show that many of those involved are not first-time offenders.”

Taverner shared video clips of three separate thefts in 23 Division in Etobicoke, one at an LCBO, one at a Shoppers Drug Mart and one at a Walmart.

“A group of offenders are in an LCBO, they walk in with bags and even suitcases,” he narrated. “They blatantly leave the store with these items full of stolen goods.”

A suspect walks out of an LCBO with stolen booze. Toronto Police.

In the Walmart theft, Taverner says passersby and security tried to stop a number of suspects until one of them deployed pepper spray to get away.

In all of the video examples, Taverner says suspects were eventually arrested and he discouraged citizens and staff from getting involved.

“Most retailers have policies in place that they don’t ask their employees to intervene, that’s our job,” he said.

A suspect walks out with allegedly stolen goods from a Walmart in Etobicoke. Toronto Police.

Despite that guidance, Rui Rodrigues of the Retail Council of Canada, said he understood how it can be difficult to stand back and watch these thefts take place.

“That is difficult for a lot of retailers because they see people repeatedly coming in and stealing their goods,” he said.

Despite those frustrations, Rodrigues said news of Wednesday’s arrests “reflects the kind of coordinated, partnership-driven approach Canada needs more of.”

“Real progress requires all of us working together, sharing intelligence, and treating organized retail crime with the seriousness it demands.”

Video of a theft at an Etobicoke LCBO. Toronto Police.
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