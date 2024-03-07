Mike Tyson, Jake Paul boxing match scheduled for July 20 in Texas

FILE - Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 7, 2024 11:01 am.

Last Updated March 7, 2024 11:05 am.

Social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul will fight former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on July 20 at AT&T Stadium, Netflix announced Thursday.

The streaming platform will provide live coverage of the bout between the 27-year-old Paul and 57-year-old Tyson, who hasn’t fought since he and Roy Jones Jr. met in a 2020 exhibition that ended as a draw.

Paul built a significant fan following as a YouTube influencer and turned professional in boxing four years ago. He has won nine of 10 fights with six knockouts against mostly undistinguished opponents. His only loss came last year to Tommy Fury, half-brother of WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury.

“Iron Mike” Tyson was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987-90 and retired in 2005 after winning 50 fights, 44 by knockout.

“My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. Time to put Iron Mike to sleep,” Paul wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Paul’s second professional fight was on the undercard of the Tyson-Jones fight. His most recent fight was last Saturday, when he knocked out Ryan Bourland.

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” Tyson said in a statement. “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

