4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting

Toronto police say four teens arrested earlier this month in connection with an armed carjacking in Windsor were previously charged in a North York shooting.

Investigators say on January 25 a man and four youths were in a car when one of the teens pulled out a firearm and pointed it at him. The teen allegedly struck the man in the face and then demanded he hand over his keys, cellphone, and wallet. The four youths then fled the scene with the man’s car.

Police say they located the stolen car on February 15 and on March 4, they executed search warrants at multiple locations across the city. During those searches, firearms and ammunition were seized.

A 16-year-old is facing almost 30 firearms-related charges including eight counts of possessing a prohibited/restricted weapon, robbery with a firearm, assault with a firearm, and failing to comply with a release order.

Three other 17-year-olds have been charged with robbery with a firearm and possessing property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.

Police say following the alleged carjacking and before being arrested in early March, the four teens were involved in an incident in which a gun was fired at police officers.

Investigators say police were conducting a community safety patrol in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive on February 1 when they came upon four unfamiliar youths wearing hoods and whose faces were covered. As the officers approached the teens, one of them allegedly fired a gun towards them before fleeing the scene.

Following a foot pursuit, all four were captured. During the arrest, police say they recovered two loaded firearms and a quantity of illegal drugs.

All four were charged with a combined 56 gun-related and drug charges including failing to comply with probation orders.

The four cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.