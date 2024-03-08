Former educational assistant from 4 Halton Region schools charged in child exploitation case

Cameron Ivens
The Halton Regional Police Service said 42-year-old Cameron Ivens of Milton was arrested on Thursday. Photo: Halton Regional Police Service.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 8, 2024 5:34 pm.

Last Updated March 8, 2024 5:39 pm.

A man from Milton and former educational assistant at four different schools in Halton Region is facing several charges in a child exploitation investigation.

The Halton Regional Police Service said 42-year-old Cameron Ivens of Milton was arrested on Thursday.

He faces numerous offences, including 15 counts of making child pornography, 14 counts of voyeurism, six counts of sexual assault, three counts of possessing child pornography, three counts of sexual interference and exposure to a person under 16, among other related charges.

The accused was previously employed as an educational assistant at P.L Robertson Public School in Milton from Feb. 2014 to Oct. 2014, Munns Public School in Oakville from Oct. 2014 to Nov. 2015, Emily Carr Public School in Oakville from Nov. 2015 to Aug. 2019 and Viola Desmond Public School in Milton from Sept. 2019 to Dec. 2019.

Police said Ivens also worked at Rick Imus Music Studio in Milton for one year, around 2008.

In 2012, he founded his own company, Pitch Perfect Piano Service in Milton, to tune, regulate, and rebuild pianos. Sometime in 2015, the accused also taught private music lessons to children in their homes.

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing. Authorities noted they cannot provide further details concerning the investigation.

